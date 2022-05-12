Lexus adds fuel-friendly hybrids to its NX range

The latest Lexus NX recently touched down in SA and was initially offered in two petrol versions: a naturally aspirated 250 EX petrol with 152kW, and a turbocharged NX350 F Sport with 205kW.

The medium-sized luxury SUV is now also available in fuel-sipping NX 350h hybrid in a trio of models: the EX, the more luxurious SE and the range-topping F Sport.

All three are powered by a 2.5l four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor for a total system output of 179kW. Lexus claims a frugal thirst of just 5.l/100km and the ability to sprint from 0-100km/h in 7.7 seconds. Top speed is governed to 200km/h.

A motor-driven all-wheel drive E-Four system is incorporated on the rear transaxle, aiding with improved torque delivery to the rear wheels.

The Lexus has been redesigned inside out. Externally it sports a reworked spindle grille, while the rear has a full-width tail lamp and elegant new block badging.

Inside, the SUV introduces a 14-inch Lexus Interface multimedia system with “Hello Lexus” voice command, and wireless Apple Car Play and Android Auto.

Other technology includes e-latch electrically-activated door handles, with the SE grade and F-Sport also incorporating safe exit assist (SEA), which can detect cyclists or vehicles passing close to the vehicle and keep the door closed to avoid a collision.

Standard across the range is a pre-crash system that includes front cross-traffic alert. This system alerts the driver when a vehicle is approaching from either side in the front.