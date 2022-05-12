×

LOCAL LAUNCH

Lexus adds fuel-friendly hybrids to its NX range

Three new 350h versions add frugality to the luxury SUV’s repertoire

12 May 2022 - 17:24 Denis Droppa
The NX 350h hybrid sips just 5l/100km, according to Lexus. Picture: SUPPLIED
The latest Lexus NX recently touched down in SA and was initially offered in two petrol versions: a naturally aspirated 250 EX petrol with 152kW, and a turbocharged NX350 F Sport with 205kW.

The medium-sized luxury SUV is now also available in fuel-sipping NX 350h hybrid in a trio of models: the EX, the more luxurious SE and the range-topping F Sport.

All three are powered by a 2.5l four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor for a total system output of 179kW. Lexus claims a frugal thirst of just 5.l/100km and the ability to sprint from 0-100km/h in 7.7 seconds. Top speed is governed to 200km/h.

A motor-driven all-wheel drive E-Four system is incorporated on the rear transaxle, aiding with  improved torque delivery to the rear wheels.

The Lexus has been redesigned inside out. Externally it sports a reworked spindle grille, while the rear has a full-width tail lamp and elegant new block badging.

Inside, the SUV introduces a 14-inch Lexus Interface multimedia system with “Hello Lexus” voice command, and wireless Apple Car Play and Android Auto.

Other technology includes e-latch electrically-activated door handles, with the SE grade and F-Sport also incorporating safe exit assist (SEA),  which can detect cyclists or vehicles passing close to the vehicle and keep the door closed to avoid a collision.

Standard across the range is a pre-crash system that includes front cross-traffic alert. This system alerts the driver when a vehicle is approaching from either side in the front.

Inside, the SUV introduces a 14-inch Lexus Interface multimedia system. Picture: SUPPLIED
Other safety fare includes a parking support brake with obstacle and vehicle detection, blind-spot monitor, cruise control, and lane assist.

The three models have different wheel designs, with 18-inch alloys for the entry-level EX, 20-inch wheels with sharp, machined spokes and dark-grey coating for the SE, and 20-inch wheels with accentuated sharp edges and a super-gloss finish for the F Sport.

Standard features in all grades include LED headlamps with automatic high-beam, dual-zone climate control, and power-adjustable and heated front seats.

The NX comes with four trim upholstery colours — black, hazel, rich cream and dark rose — available for the EX grade. The SE hybrid trim colours are the same but add wood elements in the cabin. The hybrid F-Sport boasts three interior trim options in unique F-Sport upholstery, black, flare red and white.

Lexus is experiencing supply constraints but orders for the NX are open. Customers can contact their nearest dealership for more information.

Pricing for the 2022 Lexus NX range:

NX 250 EX: R860,000

NX 350 F Sport: R1,075,400

NX 350h EX: R888,500

NX 350h SE: R1,040,700

NX 350h F Sport R1,065,500

A seven-year/105,000km warranty and maintenance plan is included

