Radical AI: Trail is Audi’s vision of an off-roader of the future

While Land Rover’s new Defender got the most eyeballs at the Frankfurt motor show, a few halls away Audi design boss Marc Lichte was on stage sharing his imaginations of a future off-roader with the radical looking AI:Trail concept.

He says it could arrive as early as 2030 and get this; you may not own it but you can enjoy it through Audi’s vision of shared motoring, a system which allows subscribers to choose between any of the four AI cars that match your travel needs at any given moment.

The quartet of concept cars envisioned for this are Aicon from the 2017 Frankfurt motor show which offers a lounge-like space for occupants; the AI Race to take for spirited drives up mountain pass roads and race tracks, the AI:Me concept from the last Shanghai motor show which is a compact city car type idea; and this latest AI:Trail for bundu-bashing. “It’s how we imagine a future Audi SUV could look,” said Lichte to throngs of global media converged on the Audi stand.

The electric, four-wheel-drive concept has a length of 4.15 metres and rides on gigantic 22-inch wheels with the ability to adjust tyre pressures while on the move.