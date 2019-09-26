INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH
Brabus turns a G-Wagen into a supercar
High-performance tuning makes 2.7-ton Benz monster astonishingly powerful and quick
Only a limited number of people would consider turning 2.7 tons of square-faced Mercedes-Benz SUV into a sports car.
Brabus and its buyers are among that number, for better or for worse, hence the arrival of the Brabus G V12 900 “One of Ten” at the recent Frankfurt motor show.
Limited to just, er, 10, the G V12 900 is on sale with 662kW and an astonishing 1,500Nm of torque — all ready to shove the modified Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen as fast as they can make it go.
Brabus is touting the designed-with-a-set-square monster as a supercar 15 years after it worked its evil deeds on the last G-Wagen.
Based around the current W 463A G-Wagen, the Brabus version ramps up the aggression by tweaking the twin-turbo V12. That makes the enormous machine hit 100km/h in a claimed 3.8 seconds, on its way to an electronically limited top speed of 280km/h, and heaven help any bird caught in that slipstream.
It’s wider than the standard machine and stronger, too, and all that adds up to 2,660kg to push around, turn and, at some point, stop.
It runs the power through a modified version of the nine-speed transmission in the standard machine, which then sends drive to all four wheels on a constantly variable basis.
It rides on 23-inch wheels and tyres, though that can be bumped up to 24 inches for those brave of spine.
Starting at €605,000 (no, that’s not a typo), it uses a modified version of the 390kW V12 from the S 600 L limousine.
The engine’s displacement is bumped up from 6.0l to 6.3, but Brabus doesn’t stop there. It rips off the standard turbochargers and adds larger ones, plus there are new exhaust manifolds. It all adds up to higher boost pressures.
The exhaust downpipes are 80mm in diameter and join to a stainless steel exhaust system, with active sound embiggening flaps, with the black-chromed pipes emerging ahead of the rear wheels.
The engine mapping has been re-programmed and the boost pressure is modified to give it a stronger power delivery without ruining the smoothness inherent in V12 motors.
Its 662kW power peak arrives at 5,500rpm (which is low, but higher than the standard Benz V12), while its ferocious 1,500Nm torque peak hits at 4,200rpm. However, it’s limited to 1,200Nm to save the transmission from exploding.
The flared fenders add 100mm to the width of the body, allowing for the 295/30 R14 front tyres and 355/25 R24 rears that are the biggest it can accommodate.