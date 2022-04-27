Market data — April 27 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
‘Over the years I have tried various attempts by convenience food manufacturers to make tasty meat alternatives but invariably they fall flat’
The US has also expressed its ‘continued readiness to work closely with SA to address the crisis in Ukraine’
Gauteng provincial secretary Jacob Khawe has been told to plead his case to the party’s integrity committee
Renergen first acquired its petroleum production rights on a farm in the Free State in 2013 for $1 and is now valued at about R5bn on the JSE
SA’s economic recovery remains fragile amid geopolitical tension, rising cost of living, load-shedding and capacity constraints
Speeding up construction may also be difficult to accomplish as the government doubles down on its Covid Zero approach
Kiwi says SA is in a greenshoots situation after a difficult two years
This is the second time that the Japanese brand is being shut down in its 93-year history
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.