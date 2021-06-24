Production of fastest bakkie commences in the US

American tuner Hennessey has begun to build what it says is the world’s fastest and most powerful bakkie for the road. The Mammoth 1000 TRX is based on a Dodge Ram 1500 TRX and it’s powered by a 6.2l supercharged V8 that outputs 755kW.

If you must ask why, know that its maker believes it can sprint from standstill to 100km/h in 3.2 seconds, run an 11.4 second quarter mile time at over 193km/h and its huge 1313.7Nm of torque can haul up to 3.4 tonnes.

Modifications on the six-passenger truck include a high-flow 2.65l supercharger, fuel injectors and a high-flow induction system.

The Mammoth 1000 package that’s retrofitted to a elephantine Dodge Ram also includes off-road enhancements of custom bumpers, LED lights, a front levelling kit, 37-inch off-road tyres and upgraded electronic fold-out steps for easy entry and exit from the 1.97m high super truck.

“The new Mammoth 1000 TRX is the most powerful pickup truck that Hennessey Performance has ever offered. The Ram TRX already boasts the highest horsepower of any vehicle manufacturer’s pickup, so our performance, styling and off-road enhancements make this the most formidable new truck you can buy,” says John Hennessey, company founder and CEO who also gave the world the Hennessey Venom GT and the Venom F5 hyper cars.

It will be limited to only 200 units for customers across the US and around the world to ensure exclusivity and each truck is fitted with a serial number plaque on the interior.

It costs $150,000 (R2,139,067) while options include Hennessey embroidered headrests, Hennessey exterior badges and a retractable electronic bed cover.