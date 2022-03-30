Life / Motoring

MOTORSPORT

Bradl to replace Marquez at Honda for Argentine MotoGP

The six-times MotoGP champion continues to recover from double vision

30 March 2022 - 16:07 Rohith Nair
Medical woes continue for multiple champion Marc Marquez. Picture: REUTERS
Honda test rider Stefan Bradl will ride in place of Marc Marquez at the Argentine Grand Prix this weekend as the six-times MotoGP champion continues to recover from double vision, the team announced on Wednesday.

Marquez did not race at the Indonesian Grand Prix after a highside crash in the warm-up session ahead of the season’s second race.

The 29-year-old also suffered from double vision at the end of 2021 after a concussion he suffered in a training crash.

“The most important thing is sending my best to Marc and hoping that he recovers quickly. Until then, I will do my best for Honda HRC and the Repsol Honda Team in his place,” Bradl said.

“I have already done a few tests this year so I am familiar with the new Honda RC213V but, of course, coming into a MotoGP weekend is a different situation.

“I have some good memories of Argentina. I was fifth there in 2014 and seventh there when I last raced in Termas in 2016.”

Marquez won three of the six races held in Argentina between 2014-2019. The last two editions were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

After two races Italy’s Enea Bastianini on a Gresini Racing Ducati leads the championship from SA’s Brad Binder on a Red Bull KTM and Frenchman Fabio Quartararo — the reigning champion — on a Monster Energy Yamaha.

Reuters

