WATCH | Captivating video of a Porsche 911 GT3 being built

As an insight into the inner workings of a car factory, Porsche has released a fascinating time-lapse video that traces the construction of a 911 GT3.

Watch as the sports car gradually takes shape in the Zuffenhausen factory near Stuttgart, starting with pieces of sheet metal welded together by robotic arms, through the painting process and production line detailing.

The four-minute fast-forward video provides a mesmerising glimpse of what goes into making one of these iconic sports cars.

As a bonus, you also get to witness its first sideways drift on the test track. Grab a coffee, hit the play button and get lost in the seldom seen art of manufacturing.