Alfa Romeo Tonale makes global debut

Alfa Romeo has presented the new Alfa Romeo Tonale, the Italian brand's second SUV. Intended for what Alfa describes as a younger, more vibrant customer, the 4.5m long crossover is faithful to the 2019 concept study.

Slotting beneath the Stelvio and pitched against rivals such as the Audi Q3, BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA, this attractive newcomer has eye-catching Italian styling cues that include “3+3” headlights inspired by the SZ Zagato and the Proteo concept car.

Other standout features include a modern remake of Alfa’s iconic “teledial” alloy wheels that first broke cover in the 1960s.

To be built at the Giambattista Vico Stellantis plant in Pomigliano d’Arco, Naples, Italy, stylistic features include a “GT Line” that runs from the rear to the headlights, recalling the forms of the 1960s Giulia GT Junior.

Three specifications are on offer: Sprint, Ti and Veloce, and inside the Tonale is a driver-focused layout and new technologies. Funky patterns, logos and colours, aluminium surfaces and leather and Alcantara suede can be found. Standard features include an Alexa voice-activated assistant and a Uconnect 5 multimedia system operated though a 10.25-inch touchscreen and 12.3-inch driver’s cluster.

Alfa Connect brings global services to the car and over-the-air capability. Wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and wireless charging form part of the conveniences.