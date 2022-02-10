International Launch
Alfa Romeo Tonale makes global debut
Carmaker’s newest SUV is aimed at the segment of the Audi Q3, BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA
Alfa Romeo has presented the new Alfa Romeo Tonale, the Italian brand's second SUV. Intended for what Alfa describes as a younger, more vibrant customer, the 4.5m long crossover is faithful to the 2019 concept study.
Slotting beneath the Stelvio and pitched against rivals such as the Audi Q3, BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA, this attractive newcomer has eye-catching Italian styling cues that include “3+3” headlights inspired by the SZ Zagato and the Proteo concept car.
Other standout features include a modern remake of Alfa’s iconic “teledial” alloy wheels that first broke cover in the 1960s.
To be built at the Giambattista Vico Stellantis plant in Pomigliano d’Arco, Naples, Italy, stylistic features include a “GT Line” that runs from the rear to the headlights, recalling the forms of the 1960s Giulia GT Junior.
Three specifications are on offer: Sprint, Ti and Veloce, and inside the Tonale is a driver-focused layout and new technologies. Funky patterns, logos and colours, aluminium surfaces and leather and Alcantara suede can be found. Standard features include an Alexa voice-activated assistant and a Uconnect 5 multimedia system operated though a 10.25-inch touchscreen and 12.3-inch driver’s cluster.
Alfa Connect brings global services to the car and over-the-air capability. Wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and wireless charging form part of the conveniences.
It debuts with two powertrain offerings, starting with mild-hybrid derivatives that use a 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine making either 97kW or 120kW. Both are boosted by a 48V 15kW/55m P2 electric motor that can propel the vehicle even when the combustion engine is turned off. A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission sends drive exclusively to the front wheels.
The other option is the all-wheel drive plug-in hybrid Q4 with a 1.3l MultiAir turbocharged engine petrol engine for the front wheels and an electric motor for the back. The total system output of 205kW is good for a claimed 6.2-second 0-100km/h sprint, with a range of up to 80km in electric mode.
The Alfa DNA mode selector manages the characteristics of both powertrains and the fully independent MacPherson suspension and electronically controlled dampers. Comfort mode makes ride more compliant, while Sport stiffens the ride quality good cornering ability.
Braking power is by Brembo fixed calipers while the safety pack includes adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition, intelligent speed assist, blind spot and rear cross path detection, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, driver attention assist, lane departure warning with lane keep assist and level 2 autonomy with traffic jam assist.
The Alfa Romeo Tonale will go on sale in SA in the fourth quarter of 2022.
