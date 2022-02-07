Life / Motoring

Mercedes-AMG GT3 takes Kyalami 9 Hour honours

Local boy Kelvin van der Linde finished third after starting in fifth position

07 February 2022 - 10:29 Staff Writer
After starting from pole position the AKKA ASP Mercedes-AMG GT3 of Jules Gounon, Raffaele Marciello and Timur Boguslavskiy won the Kyalami 9 Hour. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Mercedes-AMG GT3 of Jules Gounon, Raffaele Marciello and Timur Boguslavskiy dominated Saturday's Kyalami 9 Hour endurance race.

After starting from pole position the French team put in a fine performance in dry conditions, a relief after Friday's qualifying sessions were washed out by rain, to win the final round of the 2021 Intercontinental GT Challenge that was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Second place went to the scarlet AF Corse Ferrari 488 driven by Miguel Molina, Alessandro Pier Guidi and Come Ledogar. This saw teammates Pier Guidi and Ledogar share the 2021 Intercontinental GT Challenge drivers' championship. 

After starting the race in a strong second position the sister AF Corse Ferrari piloted by Nicklas Nielsen, Alessio Rovera and Antonio Fuoco retired on lap 119 due to transmission failure. 

The Audi Sport Team Sainteloc R8 LMS GT3 of Patric Niederhauser, Markus Winkelhock and local boy Kelvin van der Linde finished third after starting fifth.

Fourth place was taken by the Audi Sport Team WRT R8 LMS GT3 shared by Charles Weerts, Mattia Drudi, Christopher Haase, a result that allowed Audi Sport to walk away with 2021 Intercontinental GT Challenge manufacturers' championship.

Further down the grid it was the Stradale Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan Evo of Charl Arangies, Arnold Neveling and Michael Van Rooyen that claimed overall honours in the SA National GT3 Class.

They were followed home by the Stradale Into Africa Lamborghini Huracan Evo shared by Xolile Letlaka, Tschops Sipuka and Phillip Kekana. 

