Life / Motoring

Hankook pitches puncture-proof tyres

Instead of being filled with air, the i-Flex uses multilayer flexible spokes

10 January 2022 - 12:17 Denis Droppa
The Hankook i-Flex has multi-layer interlocking spokes inspired by the cellular structure of living organisms.
The Hankook i-Flex has multi-layer interlocking spokes inspired by the cellular structure of living organisms.

One of the holy grails of motoring is the prospect of puncture-proof tyres that never need to be filled with air.

Korean tyre company Hankook showed the latest version of its non-pneumatic i-Flex prototype tyre at last week’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, US.

Instead of being filled with compressed air like regular tyres, the i-Flex is connected to the rim via multilayer flexible spokes.

In addition to being immune to punctures and the accidents they can cause, Hankook says the airless tyres are low maintenance, with no need for air pressure maintenance.

The i-Flex is a 10-inch tyre with a width of 105mm, and to absorb road shocks and bear a load, it adopts the design of a multilayer interlocking spoke inspired by the cellular structure of living organisms.

Hankook has not said when the i-Flex tyre might be available to buy, stating that it was continuing research and development for further improvement.

Michelin and Goodyear are also working on puncture-proof airless tyres.

Michelin’s puncture-proof tyre ready for testing

Nails and potholes? No problem. Punctures and blowouts could soon be a thing of the past with the airless Uptis
Life
2 years ago

Goodyear reveals a self-repairing tyre

Inspired by spider silk, the airless reCharge concept has a reloadable compound that regenerates the tread
Life
1 year ago

More than 60% of second-hand tyres sold in SA are illegal

Don’t buy killer tyres intended for the scrapheap, urges SATMC
Life
2 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Cyprus lab finds Covid-19 infections that mix up ...
Life
2.
This year, quit being your worst enemy (even when ...
Life
3.
Devlin Brown at the water cooler: How do I get ...
Life
4.
Motorists will be able to renew licence discs ...
Life / Motoring
5.
These are SA’s best-selling SUVs
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.