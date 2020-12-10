Life / Motoring

NEWS

Crash-tests expose poor protection of Kwid, Steed and Haval

Zero-rated Great Wall model demonstrated a high probability of life-threatening injury, AA warns

10 December 2020 - 05:04 Motor News Reporter
The popular-selling Renault Kwid achieved two stars for both adult and child occupant protection. Picture: SUPPLIED
The global new car assessment programme (NCAP) and the Automobile Association of SA (AA) have revealed the latest round of SaferCarsForAfrica crash-test results, supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies and the FIA Foundation.

The AA said the three models tested — the GWM Steed 5 bakkie, the Haval H1 SUV and the Renault Kwid hatchback — all gave serious cause for concern with poor levels of adult and child protection.

“Alarmingly the zero-rated Great Wall Steed 5 demonstrated a high probability of life-threatening injury,” said the AA, which has been subjecting locally available vehicles to crash-testing since 2017.

The testing programme is conducted with the NCAP and has so far crash-tested 15 cars that are on sale in SA.

Layton Beard, public relations manager at the AA says: “We choose models based on verified sales performances. A popular model means even more people find themselves inside that car. We are doing this to empower consumers with information to make informed vehicle purchase decisions.” 

The AA and Global NCAP have crash-tested 15 cars that are available in SA. The blue stars denote adult occupant protection and the green stars denote child occupant protection. Graph: SUPPLIED
The latest test results found the following:

GWM Steed 5

The Steed 5 is tested in the basic version without airbags. It received a zero star rating in the adult protection category in which the results show a high risk of head, chest and neck injuries. The structure and footwell were considered unstable.

The deformation in the passenger compartment and movement of the steering column questions if an airbag would be able to prevent serious injuries to the driver.

Zero points were awarded for the child occupant dynamic assessment score. The three-year old dummy broke during the impact due to the poor performance of the restraint system. The Steed 5 does not have Isofix anchorages for the child seats in the rear and lacks three point belts in all seating positions.

Haval H1

The H1 offers two airbags as standard. The injuries recorded in the driver and passenger head and neck showed good protection. The driver chest showed weak protection and the passenger chest good protection. Feet showed poor protection, which with the driver readings, unstable structure and unstable footwell area explain the two-star rating for adult occupant protection.

Lack of proper Isofix markings and the lack of a passenger airbag disabling switch resulted in a two-star child occupant protection rating.

Renault Kwid

The Renault Kwid was tested by global NCAP when it was launched in India in 2016 and its structure has since been improved.

In Africa the Kwid with the recent facelift offers two airbags as standard. The protection offered to the driver head was rated adequate and good for the passengers. Both necks show good protection but the driver chest showed weak protection.

An unstable body structure, unstable footwell structure and pedal movement explain the two stars for adult occupant protection. The child occupant protection showed poor performance as the head contacted the interior of the car. The lack of three-point belts in all seating positions and lack of Isofix anchorages contribute to the two-star rating for child occupant protection.

• The full results and videos are available at www.aa.co.za/2020-crash-test-results

AA car-safety report is misleading: Hyundai and Suzuki

Entry-Level Vehicle Safety rankings relied on flawed methodology, argue carmakers
Life
3 months ago

Nissan NP300 crumples in new crash test

Hardbody vs Navara head-on test underlines safety gap between the company’s old- and new-generation bakkies
Life
9 months ago

Euro NCAP announces safest cars of 2019

Mercedes CLA tops the list to win two years in a row
Life
10 months ago

More must be done to improve safety of budget cars

AA report shows that some entry-level cars in SA still lack basic safety features
Life
1 year ago

