Crash-tests expose poor protection of Kwid, Steed and Haval

The latest test results found the following:

GWM Steed 5

The Steed 5 is tested in the basic version without airbags. It received a zero star rating in the adult protection category in which the results show a high risk of head, chest and neck injuries. The structure and footwell were considered unstable.

The deformation in the passenger compartment and movement of the steering column questions if an airbag would be able to prevent serious injuries to the driver.

Zero points were awarded for the child occupant dynamic assessment score. The three-year old dummy broke during the impact due to the poor performance of the restraint system. The Steed 5 does not have Isofix anchorages for the child seats in the rear and lacks three point belts in all seating positions.

Haval H1

The H1 offers two airbags as standard. The injuries recorded in the driver and passenger head and neck showed good protection. The driver chest showed weak protection and the passenger chest good protection. Feet showed poor protection, which with the driver readings, unstable structure and unstable footwell area explain the two-star rating for adult occupant protection.

Lack of proper Isofix markings and the lack of a passenger airbag disabling switch resulted in a two-star child occupant protection rating.

Renault Kwid

The Renault Kwid was tested by global NCAP when it was launched in India in 2016 and its structure has since been improved.

In Africa the Kwid with the recent facelift offers two airbags as standard. The protection offered to the driver head was rated adequate and good for the passengers. Both necks show good protection but the driver chest showed weak protection.

An unstable body structure, unstable footwell structure and pedal movement explain the two stars for adult occupant protection. The child occupant protection showed poor performance as the head contacted the interior of the car. The lack of three-point belts in all seating positions and lack of Isofix anchorages contribute to the two-star rating for child occupant protection.

