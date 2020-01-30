Lexus extends ES range with cheaper EX hybrid model

This is the new Lexus ES 300h EX. The range that has replaced the GS in the company’s sedan offerings isn’t new but the EX badge is.

It’s a new addition that expands the range to three options; an entry-level 250 EX powered by a naturally-aspirated petrol 2.5l four-potter, a 300h SE using a hybrid version of the same motor and now the EX, essentially the 300h SE with less specification.

The new model retains many of the associated amenities like the 20.3cm touch command screen but instead gets a leather-clad steering wheel minus the heating element and wood covering, thinner 17-inch alloy rims instead of 18s, electrically retractable mirrors but not the automated kind that dip and activate the rear camera when you engage reverse, a 10-speaker Lexus Premium sound system in place of a 17-speaker Mark Levinson orchestr, and normal cruise control instead of the adaptive version found in the range topper.

This model debuts the range-wide fitment of a revised infotainment system which now includes updated Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and free Wi-Fi connectivity.

Despite the marginal cut in creature comforts like rear electric seats and safety items like Pre-Crash and Lane Trace Assist, the EX still boasts 10 airbags. I found it still cossets and pampers passengers with an air of first class travel.

Being 4,975mm long yields a voluminous 2,870mm of wheelbase that gifts it peerless rear legroom in its price bracket. It makes for an affordable chauffeured ride but it’d be rude not to try it out from the driver’s pew.