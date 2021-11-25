Hyundai Palisade lays on family space with bold looks

Hyundai’s take on the seven-seater SUV niche is bolder than most when it comes to styling. In my eyes, the Palisade’s large and in-your-face grille, a slanted C-pillar and rectangular tail lamps mimics a Cadillac Escalade.

It’s off to a good start with a cabin trimmed with the same neatness and quality materials the Korean brand is weaving in most of its high-end cars, and I quite like the push-button transmission selector, not only because of its rarity but also because it’s a winner for ergonomics.

There are no individual trim levels to choose from. The Palisade comes with a standard equipment roster and as such you can only choose between this seven-seater test model or the eight-seater, at no extra cost.

The cabin is dominated by airy space and an array of digital and analogue displays. It’s a modern interior design that earns praise in tidiness, quality materials and good ergonomics, while the menus in the large digital infotainment hub are not complicated.

On-board tech is sufficient, and among my favourites were the 8-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless cellphone charging and multiple simultaneous Bluetooth connections and seven USB outlets. It also has roof-based diffuser vents to spread hot or cool air down the 2,900mm long aisle, with a second row of individually heated seats with hand rests and safety belts.

The eight-seater adds a seat in the middle of the second row with the rearmost three-seat bench with a raised floor being strictly for children.

Limited luggage space is the achilles heel of the seven-seater SUV concept, but the Palisade, at nearly 5m long, has a better-than-average boot for the class. Luggage space is quoted as 509l behind the third row that swallows most day-to-day shopping, but you have to flop down the rearmost seats to create holiday-suitable load capacity.