Classic Porsche 911s get an electric reboot

Everrati, founded in 2019, is a UK company whose motto is “Future Proofing Past Masters.”

It replaces combustion engines of iconic cars with electric power trains. These include the Land Rover Series IIA, Mercedes-Benz SL and now the Porsche 911 964 wide body from 1991, all restored to concours condition with electric technology.

It’s stripped down to the bare-bones then reconstructed using carbon fibre body elements to add lightness and using modern engineering techniques to mirror the weight of the original car.

This it achieves by replacing the steel front and rear wings, bonnet, doors and roof with the lightweight material to further enhance the car’s performance while engineering in a similar driving ‘feel’ to the conventional model, says Everrati, which has procured the handling finessing services of former British Touring Car Championship and Porsche Carrera Cup driver’s champion Tim Harvey.

This classic 911 is powered by a 53kWh electric power train that develops 373kW and 500Nm with regenerative braking.

Using a DC fast charger, the battery can be replenished from 10% to 100% in less than an hour.

The resultant speeds are a sub-four-second 0-100km/h sprint, a top speed over 250km/h and 241km driving range, dependent on driving style.

“When we launched Everrati in 2019, it was our mission to create the most desirable, technically advanced, sustainable, zero-emission iconic cars in the world,” explains Justin Lunny, founder & CEO of Everrati Automotive.

Customers are offered a choice of two suspensions settings. The standard set up features fully adjustable motorsport-grade coil-over spring and dampers for a compliant, quiet and comfortable ride and superb control during more dynamic driving. The optional is also fully adjustable but makes us of adaptive dampers five driving modes controlled from within the cockpit via a touch screen. It offers more sporting focused levels of control and driver feedback.

Customers can tailor the cabin to individual tastes but Everrati reinstalls the original model’s Porsche RS touring seats with four-way electrical adjustment and manual recline and tilt functions but enhanced for comfort.

Everrati says its cars can be returned to their original, fossil-fuel engine with ease. Prices for each commission begin at £250,000 (about R4.9m.)