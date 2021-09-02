Life / Motoring

Mazda3 Sedan says goodbye to SA

Sedans are becoming less popular as consumers move to SUVs

02 September 2021 - 12:58 Denis Droppa
Mazda Southern Africa sold just 24 Mazda3 Sedans in SA last year. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mazda Southern Africa (MSA) has discontinued the Mazda3 Sedan, in line with the decline of the medium-size sedan segment over the past few years.

The seventh-generation Mazda3 Hatch and Sedan were launched in SA in 2019, but the latter sold just 24 units last year. Its exit follows the likes of Volkswagen’s Jetta, Hyundai’s Elantra, Honda’s Accord and the Ford Focus, all of which  were casualties of a consumer swing to SUVs.

“From the available industry sales numbers, it is clear that South Africans, in line with global trends, prefer compact crossovers and SUVs to sedans,” MSA said in a statement. “MSA has extended its available line-up in the crossover and SUV segment over the past years, and will continue to do so.”

The company recently bolstered its SUV range with the CX-30, which slots in between the CX-3 and CX-5.

The Mazda3 Hatch will remain part of the local line up.

