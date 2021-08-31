Ford Ranger Raptor gets Special Edition model

Ford SA has announced another derivative of its Ford Ranger bakkie — the top-tier Ranger Raptor Special Edition.

The limited edition model has an integrated sports hoop at the rear, and a lockable black roller shutter for the load bay.

Further exterior changes include twin matt-black racing stripes edged with red contrast lines to the bonnet, roof, lower body sides, rear wings and tailgate; tow hooks finished in red; and matt-black finish on the wheel arches, front and rear bumpers, door handles and grille.

The Ranger Raptor Special Edition features red contrast stitching for the steering wheel, instrument panel, door cards and a Raceway Grey instrument panel.

The Ranger Raptor Special Edition retains the standard vehicle’s 2.0l Bi-Turbo diesel engine developing 157kW and 500Nm, and 10-speed automatic gearbox.

Pricing will be announced closer to launch in the fourth quarter of the year.