New Audi Q2 gets a punchier nose and fresh colours

Every mainstream premium car manufacturer has a compact crossover in its range, and Audi has just updated its Q2.

Externally, the previously wavy front bumper has been swapped for a more aggressive, angular and pentagonal look with enlarged air inlets and wire-mesh effect surfaces. The Singleframe grille is lowered slightly too.

The A3-based crossover is offered in three exterior trim packs: Basic, Advanced and S-Line, with the addition of five new colours: apple green, Manhattan grey, Navarra blue, arrow grey, and turbo blue. There’s also an optional black styling package and contrasting roof paint.

Standard features include LED headlights, with Matrix units being an option, LED rear lights only on Advanced and S line models, 16-, 17- and 18-inch wheels, and sports suspension dependent on trim, and a rear parking aid.

The interior accommodates five passengers and can be spruced up to tastes with options that include a panoramic sunroof, tinted privacy glazing, sport seats in fabric or leather, and optional contour ambient lighting package with 10 colours.

Audi continues to offer a selection of four local equipment packages. The comfort package brings an electric tailgate, seat heaters and two rear USBs, while the tech package sees MMI navigation plus, Audi smartphone interface and Audi virtual cockpit.