New Audi Q2 gets a punchier nose and fresh colours
The A3-based crossover may have updated its looks, but the mechanicals are still the same
Every mainstream premium car manufacturer has a compact crossover in its range, and Audi has just updated its Q2.
Externally, the previously wavy front bumper has been swapped for a more aggressive, angular and pentagonal look with enlarged air inlets and wire-mesh effect surfaces. The Singleframe grille is lowered slightly too.
The A3-based crossover is offered in three exterior trim packs: Basic, Advanced and S-Line, with the addition of five new colours: apple green, Manhattan grey, Navarra blue, arrow grey, and turbo blue. There’s also an optional black styling package and contrasting roof paint.
Standard features include LED headlights, with Matrix units being an option, LED rear lights only on Advanced and S line models, 16-, 17- and 18-inch wheels, and sports suspension dependent on trim, and a rear parking aid.
The interior accommodates five passengers and can be spruced up to tastes with options that include a panoramic sunroof, tinted privacy glazing, sport seats in fabric or leather, and optional contour ambient lighting package with 10 colours.
Audi continues to offer a selection of four local equipment packages. The comfort package brings an electric tailgate, seat heaters and two rear USBs, while the tech package sees MMI navigation plus, Audi smartphone interface and Audi virtual cockpit.
In the S line interior package that’s only available on the Advanced and S line models, there are decorative inserts in matte brushed aluminium, S line emblems, stainless steel pedals and illuminated scuff plates.
The black styling package, also only available on the Advanced and S line models, sees the Singleframe in black, bumper trims, exterior mirrors, side blade and 19-inch, 10-spoke, Y-style wheels all in black, plus a sports suspension that lowers the Q2 by 10mm.
Displays and infotainment come in two levels in the Q2. A 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen premium sound system is optional too.
The range is powered by a single 1.4 TFSI engine with outputs of 110kW and 250Nm driving the front wheels only. It’s exclusively paired with an eight-speed tiptronic transmission with performance rated at 8.8 seconds from zero to 100km/h with a 213km/h top speed. Audi drive select has five modes: auto, efficiency, comfort, dynamic and individual. Safety systems include electronic stability control with off-road mode.
All new Audi Q2 models, including a limited Launch Edition (220 units), come standard with a five-year Audi Freeway Plan.
Prices
Audi Q2 35 TFSI Launch Edition — R519,500
Audi Q2 35 TFSI S tronic — R545,500
Audi Q2 35 TFSI Advanced S tronic — R567,500
Audi Q2 35 TFSI S line S tronic — R581,500
