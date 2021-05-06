LOCAL LAUNCH
Volvo expands XC40 range with petrol and electric models
The T4 joins the range now and the first full-electric model arrives in August
Volvo’s XC40 is not an all-new car but a fairly serious enticement in the premium compact division.
The suave Volvo SUV with its angular lines has been eking out a following in the shadows of bright alternatives from Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, raking more global sales for its maker than its larger XC60 and XC90 cousins. Now the company has announced the addition of a new model in SA, the XC40 T4, with plans to launch an electric version later this year.
In a March 2021 Volvo said its entire car line-up will be fully electric by 2030, and the first of these is the all-electric XC40 P8 Recharge which Volvo SA will sell here from August.
It can be charged to 80% of its battery capacity in 40 minutes using a fast charger, offers a driving range of more than 400km, and a total output of 304kW and 660Nm. The battery-powered XC40 Recharge is claimed to accelerate from standstill to 100km/h in 4.9 seconds.
Greg Maruszewski, MD of Volvo Car SA, has more interesting news for when the vehicle lands here. He acknowledges the challenges SA has when it comes to travelling long distances with an electric car. To counter against this inconvenience, all customers who buy an all-electric XC40 P8 Recharge will have access to a petrol-powered XC40 for two weeks each year for the first three years of ownership.
Volvo XC40 T4
The new XC40 T4 being launched in SA this month joins the range between the existing T3 with 110kW and the T5 with 185kW. It too is powered by a 2.0l turbocharged petrol engine, tuned for 140kW and 300Nm. It’s equipped with an eight-speed Geartronic automatic gearbox, hits zero to 100 km/h time in a claimed 8.4 seconds and is available in Momentum, Inscription and R-Design grades.
Standard fitments include Volvo Cars’ Pilot Assist system — which is among the most decent autonomous driving systems out there — City Safety, Run-off Road protection and mitigation, Cross Traffic Alert with brake support, and a 360° parking camera.
“The XC40 range had a good 2020; it had an 8.4% share of its segment in 2019; that grew to 14.7% last year,” said Maruszewski.
Pricing for the new Volvo XC40 T4 starts at R654,580 while Volvo SA will start taking orders for the XC40 P8 Recharge in May, with the price not yet announced.
