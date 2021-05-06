Volvo expands XC40 range with petrol and electric models

Volvo’s XC40 is not an all-new car but a fairly serious enticement in the premium compact division.

The suave Volvo SUV with its angular lines has been eking out a following in the shadows of bright alternatives from Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, raking more global sales for its maker than its larger XC60 and XC90 cousins. Now the company has announced the addition of a new model in SA, the XC40 T4, with plans to launch an electric version later this year.

In a March 2021 Volvo said its entire car line-up will be fully electric by 2030, and the first of these is the all-electric XC40 P8 Recharge which Volvo SA will sell here from August.

It can be charged to 80% of its battery capacity in 40 minutes using a fast charger, offers a driving range of more than 400km, and a total output of 304kW and 660Nm. The battery-powered XC40 Recharge is claimed to accelerate from standstill to 100km/h in 4.9 seconds.