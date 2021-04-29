Volkswagen unveils refreshed and tech-laden Polo

Volkswagen has shown the enhanced Polo that features shrunken Golf 8 styling for its midlife nip-and-tuck.

To make buyers think twice before signing for its plentiful rivals, the company is ramping up the hardware to include some grown up driving features such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist and new IQ.Light LED matrix headlights as found in its Touareg cousin.

There will also be the option of IQ.Drive Travel Assist which brings partly autonomous driving to the range. It will also gain digital cockpit instrumentation running through a new 20.3cm screen while the infotainment will beam through a 16.5cm monitor.

There’s also a new centre airbag that’s located on the driver side on the side of the rear seat backrest. It works by opening towards the centre of the car in the event of an accident for both driver and front passenger protection.

The new Life grade sees fancier gear in the form of 15-inch wheels, App-Connect, a centre armrest with an additional USB-C port in the middle of the passenger compartment, and leather trim on the steering wheel and gear knob. The more upmarket Polo Style brings the clever new IQ.Light LED matrix headlights, chrome-look crossbars on the snout, LED fog lights and 15-inch Ronda alloy wheels and a Park Distance Control system. On the inside the Style gets a 26cm Digital Cockpit Pro that displays the image of a caller.