INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH
Porsche Cross Turismo is a Taycan for the bush
It brings more loading space, off-road height and the same electrifying performance
Porsche is pushing further into the electric age with the launch of its new Taycan Cross Turismo, a practical station wagon version of the Taycan electric sports car.
The Cross Turismo has an all-wheel drive chassis with adaptive air suspension fitted as standard across the range and the practicality of 1,200l of loading capacity. Optionally it can be fitted with an Off-road Design Package that increases ground clearance by 30mm while a standard “Gravel Mode” will turn it into ace to drive off the tar.
To drive the off-road element further the Cross Turismo gets wheel arch trims, unique front and rear lower aprons and side sills. To protect against stone chips, when incorporated with the Off-Road Design package it gets special flaps at each corner of the front and rear bumpers.
Listen up, cyclists! Porsche also says it has designed a rear carrier for up to three different types of bicycles and one of the innovations is that the tailgate can be opened even when the rear carrier is loaded.
All Taycan Turismo models get launch control as standard and it’ll be available in base Taycan 4 Cross Turismo in 280kW flavour with an overboost function that ups the power to 350kW. The acceleration from 0-100 km/h is claimed at 5.1 seconds with a top speed of 220km/h. Driving range is a maximum 456km.
In Taycan 4S guise the Cross Turismo gets 360kW with overboost power to 420kW. It’ll hit 100km/h in 4.1 seconds with a top speed of 240km/h and a slightly decreased range of 452km
The Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo wields 460kW with overboost raising it to a whopping 500kW. The dash to 0-100km/h happens in a cracking 3.3 seconds while top speed is 250km/h. Maximum driving range is 452km.
Oliver Blume, Chairman of the executive board of Porsche AG, says: “In 2019, we sent out a key signal with the debut of our first all-electric sports car. We see ourselves as pioneers of sustainable mobility: by 2025, half of all the new vehicles we will deliver will have an electrified drive — either fully electric or plug-in hybrid.
“The future belongs to electric mobility and with the Taycan Cross Turismo, we’re taking another major step in this direction.”
The Taycan Cross Turismo is officially on sale now in SA and all three models come with a three-year/100,000km driveplan.
Pricing
Taycan Cross Turismo — R2,511,00
Taycan Cross Turismo 4S — R2,619,000
Taycan Cross Turismo Turbo — R3,459,00
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.