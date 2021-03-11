Porsche Cross Turismo is a Taycan for the bush

Porsche is pushing further into the electric age with the launch of its new Taycan Cross Turismo, a practical station wagon version of the Taycan electric sports car.

The Cross Turismo has an all-wheel drive chassis with adaptive air suspension fitted as standard across the range and the practicality of 1,200l of loading capacity. Optionally it can be fitted with an Off-road Design Package that increases ground clearance by 30mm while a standard “Gravel Mode” will turn it into ace to drive off the tar.

To drive the off-road element further the Cross Turismo gets wheel arch trims, unique front and rear lower aprons and side sills. To protect against stone chips, when incorporated with the Off-Road Design package it gets special flaps at each corner of the front and rear bumpers.

Listen up, cyclists! Porsche also says it has designed a rear carrier for up to three different types of bicycles and one of the innovations is that the tailgate can be opened even when the rear carrier is loaded.

All Taycan Turismo models get launch control as standard and it’ll be available in base Taycan 4 Cross Turismo in 280kW flavour with an overboost function that ups the power to 350kW. The acceleration from 0-100 km/h is claimed at 5.1 seconds with a top speed of 220km/h. Driving range is a maximum 456km.