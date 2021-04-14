Ford Ranger owners can gear up with new grilles

SA’s roads are chock-a-block with personalised Ford Rangers wearing aftermarket Raptor-style grilles.

But these could cause cooling problems, says Ford SA, and the company is now offering a factory-approved alternative for owners who like to pimp their Rangers, that won’t have a negative impact on vehicle performance nor affect the vehicle’s warranty.

With the blue oval’s blessing, owners of the Ranger XL, XLS and XLT models can now opt for the Raptor-style alternative grille with the familiar chunky lettering for the Ford logo. It costs R4,312 excluding labour and takes about 30 minutes to fit at a Ford dealer.

“It is also essential that we warn customers about the possible risks and dangers of fitting non-approved accessories to their vehicles. These can have a negative impact on the vehicle’s safety and performance, and could impact the vehicle’s warranty,” says Dale Reid, product marketing manager at Ford SA.

Ford is launching two other new Ranger accessories through its network of more than 100 dealers.

The manual roller shutter optionally available on the Wildtrak has been upgraded to an electrically operated roller shutter at no additional cost. Exclusive to the Ranger Wildtrak, the power roller shutter closes at the press of a button to stow cargo out of sight.

Above the roller shutter is a rail and accessory attachment slot for extra leisure gear such as racks for bikes, kayaks and camping equipment. The roller shutter is a R20,090 option and can’t be fitted as an aftermarket accessory; it needs to be specified when ordering the Wildtrak.