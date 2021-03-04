Updated Mercedes E-Class steps out

The facelifted 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class range has landed in SA with updates to the sedan, coupé and cabriolet versions.

With more than 14-million sales since 1946, the E-Class is the brand’s best-selling car and the latest iterations adopt more dynamic designs, improved interior comfort and updated technology.

E-Class sedan

In the sedan the facelifted front end acquires more chrome and the rear tweak includes a new bumper and split tail lamps.

The cabin gains a new steering wheel with touch controls, large display screens as standard and the latest generation of the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) multimedia system. MBUX incudes the now-familiar “Hey Mercedes” voice control and augmented reality that displays additional information, such as house numbers, in the video image of the surroundings.

The new E-Class features Urban Guard, which offers all-round surveillance of the parked vehicle. This includes functions such as collision warnings, tow-away protection and antitheft.

Updated driving assistance systems include the Distronic active cruise control now being able to more quickly detect tailbacks and slow-moving traffic. Active Blind Spot Assist monitors the surroundings when at standstill and can warn the driver of approaching vehicles, motorcycles or bicycles when opening the door.

Energising seat kinetics is another new feature in the E-Class, making minute movements of the seat to help prevent bodily aches on long journeys.