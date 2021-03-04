Life / Motoring

LOCAL LAUNCH

Updated Mercedes E-Class steps out

Sedan, coupé and cabriolet of best-selling Benz get styling and tech upgrades for 2021

04 March 2021 - 05:04 Denis Droppa
The Mercedes-AMG E53 coupe, pictured, and cabriolet adopt AMG’s grille with vertical louvres. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Mercedes-AMG E53 coupe, pictured, and cabriolet adopt AMG’s grille with vertical louvres. Picture: SUPPLIED

The facelifted 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class range has landed in SA with updates to the sedan, coupé and cabriolet versions.

With more than 14-million sales since 1946, the E-Class is the brand’s best-selling car and the latest iterations adopt more dynamic designs, improved interior comfort and updated technology.

E-Class sedan

In the sedan the facelifted front end acquires more chrome and the rear tweak includes a new bumper and split tail lamps.

The cabin gains a new steering wheel with touch controls, large display screens as standard and the latest generation of the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) multimedia system. MBUX incudes the now-familiar “Hey Mercedes” voice control and augmented reality that displays additional information, such as house numbers, in the video image of the surroundings.

The new E-Class features Urban Guard, which offers all-round surveillance of the parked vehicle. This includes functions such as collision warnings, tow-away protection and antitheft.

Updated driving assistance systems include the Distronic active cruise control now being able to more quickly detect tailbacks and slow-moving traffic. Active Blind Spot Assist monitors the surroundings when at standstill and can warn the driver of approaching vehicles, motorcycles or bicycles when opening the door.

Energising seat kinetics is another new feature in the E-Class, making minute movements of the seat to help prevent bodily aches on long journeys.

The E-Class cabin has a new steering wheel with touch controls and the latest MBUX system. Picture: SUPPLIED
The E-Class cabin has a new steering wheel with touch controls and the latest MBUX system. Picture: SUPPLIED

The range-topping Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4Matic+ has a sportier new look including an AMG-specific “Panamericana” grille with vertical slats and an enlarged Mercedes star, flatter all-LED multibeam headlamps, characteristic wheel arches flared wider to accommodate bigger tyres, and rounded-fit bonnet with powerdomes. A cabin makeover comprises a widescreen cockpit and new AMG Performance steering wheel.

Outputs in this all-wheel-drive, 4.0l V8 biturbo high-performance flagship are unchanged at 450kW and 850Nm, promising a 0-100 km/h sprint in just 3.4 seconds and a 300km/h top speed.

The other two models in the sedan range are the rear-wheel-drive E200, powered by a petrol 2.0l engine with outputs of 145kW and 320Nm, and the rear-wheel-drive E220d with 143kW and 400Nm served up by its 2.0l turbo diesel engine.

E-class coupé and cabriolet

The more glamorous two-door E-Class models adopt flatter LED headlamps and two-piece LED tail lights, in addition to an A-shape design for the new diamond radiator grille. All versions of the coupé and its open-top cousin feature the AMG line as standard.

The interiors of the coupé and cabriolet get new trim options including open-pore grey ash wood and aluminium with light carbon-fibre grain, along with an updated MBUX system.

As before, there’s no E63 variant in the coupe and cabriolet ranges, with the E53 4Matic + serving as the flagship. New to the car is the AMG-specific radiator grille with vertical louvres, and a new AMG Performance steering wheel.

Power in the E53’s electrified 3.0l straight-six-cylinder petrol turbo engine stays the same at 320kW and 520Nm, with an integrated starter-alternator that momentarily provides an additional 16kW and 250Nm boost.

The E53 coupe sprints to 100km/h in a claimed 4.4 seconds (0.2 secs slower for the heavier cabriolet), with top speeds electrically governed to 250km/h.

The other two models are the E200, which has the same 145kW/320Nm engine as the sedan, and the E300 with an up-powered 2.0l petrol turbo engine that musters 190kW and 370Nm.

Prices

E200 sedan — R920,000

E220d sedan — R984,000

E63 S 4Matic+ sedan — R2,423,000

E200 coupé — R1,036,000

E300 coupé — R1,131,000

E200 cabriolet — R1,164,000

E300 cabriolet — R1,268,000

E53 4Matic+ coupé — R1,618,000

E53 4Matic+ cabriolet — R1,756,000

Prices include two-year/unlimited distance warranty and five-year/100,000km maintenance plan

Upgraded Mercedes E63 blasts into 2020

Beefed-up styling and suspension for AMG’s executive super-sedan
Life
8 months ago

Audi to unleash a salvo of new RS models

Things heat up for the four-rings brand with a barrage of high-performers coming our way
Life
8 months ago

Limited edition BMW M5 CS is a potent track weapon

At 3.0 seconds from 0-100km/h the lighter, more powerful M5 is the quickest Beemer yet
Life
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
VW reveals specs of new Golf GTI in SA
Life / Motoring
2.
Ford EcoSport is well priced but showing its age
Life / Motoring
3.
At last, the right to repair your car where you ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Mbalula extends driver’s licence grace period to ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Land Rover Defender now available as supercharged ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Bold new Mitsubishi Outlander debuts

Life / Motoring

Gordon Murray T.50s supercar honours Niki Lauda

Life / Motoring

Ford EcoSport is well priced but showing its age

Life / Motoring

Honda WR-V is worthy but sluggish

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.