Honda WR-V is worthy but sluggish

You have to hand it to Honda. Not only does it manufacture a wide variety of machinery, from water crafts to an aeroplane. Also it never needed to prove that it can match most car market standards. This is the new Honda WR-V, a crossover that’s loosely based on the long-serving Honda Jazz hatchback.

There is a pronounced pseudo off-road car stance to the WR-V. Its tapering roofline is designed to create a coupé look while a raised road stance and sharply defined face and rear with large headlights are intended to give the car a cutesy aggression.

With 77mm more height, 38mm more ground clearance and 125mm extra wheelbase than the Jazz, the WR-V is offering compact SUV practicality and small hatchback levels of nippiness.

If you need to carry large items then the vehicle is formidable in this area. Its foldable rear seats are easy to flip and the resultant space can swallow 1,88ll, some 100l more than a Jazz. It is also in this interior where Honda’s belief in its legacies is also seen and felt.

The fit and finish has the same precision, style and wise choice of materials as you’ll find in almost all other Honda products.

Equipment levels are excellent for the niche. The standard equipment list on the top-spec 1.2 Elegance model has ABS brakes, LED daytime running lights, cruise control and keyless access in its repertoire.