Life / Motoring

ROAD TEST

Honda WR-V is worthy but sluggish

It offers compact SUV practicality and small hatchback levels of nippiness

25 February 2021 - 05:05 Phuti Mpyane
Honda’s newest car is a small crossover based on the Jazz hatchback. Picture: SUPPLIED
Honda’s newest car is a small crossover based on the Jazz hatchback. Picture: SUPPLIED

You have to hand it to Honda. Not only does it manufacture a wide variety of machinery, from water crafts to an aeroplane. Also it never needed to prove that it can match most car market standards. This is the new Honda WR-V, a crossover that’s loosely based on the long-serving Honda Jazz hatchback.

There is a pronounced pseudo off-road car stance to the WR-V. Its tapering roofline is designed to create a coupé look while a raised road stance and sharply defined face and rear with large headlights are intended to give the car a cutesy aggression.

With 77mm more height, 38mm more ground clearance and 125mm extra wheelbase than the Jazz, the WR-V is offering compact SUV practicality and small hatchback levels of nippiness.

If you need to carry large items then the vehicle is formidable in this area. Its foldable rear seats are easy to flip and the resultant space can swallow 1,88ll, some 100l more than a Jazz. It is also in this interior where Honda’s belief in its legacies is also seen and felt.

The fit and finish has the same precision, style and wise choice of materials as you’ll find in almost all other Honda products.

Equipment levels are excellent for the niche. The standard equipment list on the top-spec 1.2 Elegance model has ABS brakes, LED daytime running lights, cruise control and keyless access in its repertoire.

Plenty of convenience items in the roomy interior. Picture: SUPPLIED
Plenty of convenience items in the roomy interior. Picture: SUPPLIED

As to the drive, a superficial interrogation quickly reveals it’s an easy steer with predictable handling. But it isn’t vice-free. The naturally-aspirated 1.2l four-cylinder engine with 66kW and 110Nm is too weak to pull 1,108kg of Honda crossover. To get it going you need to pile on the revs to about 4,500rpm where its iVTEC rewards with a mild burst of speed but below that mark it’s frustrating.

Solace can be found in the lightness of its clutch operation and steering action. Flip the script and the lack in power should translate to fewer litres of fuel quaffed when pootling about urban areas.

Honda claims 6.4l/100km but I couldn’t match that figure, instead expending numerals closer to the 8l/100km mark due to its constant need of revs to get moving. Stick to town driving where it feels happiest and should you need to use freeways, then head directly to the slower lanes, activate the cruise control and crank up the volume as it has a decent sounding entertainment system.

Price rivals are the Ford EcoSport, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 300 and Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza and the segment is growing steadily with new contenders such as Renault’s Kiger and Kia’s Sonet lining up to fill in the gaps. 

Nonetheless the WR-V represents a bold leap forward from a brand that seldom panders to mass market whims. It’s attractive to look at and, above all, decent value for Honda people who want to upgrade towards soft-roader ownership.

Tech Specs

ENGINE

Type: Four-cylinder petrol

Capacity: 1.2l

Power: 66kW

Torque: 110Nm

TRANSMISSION

Type: Five-speed manual

DRIVETRAIN

Type: Front-wheel drive

PERFORMANCE

Top speed: N/A

0-100km/h: N/A

Fuel Consumption: 6.4l/100km (as claimed); 7.8l/100km (as tested)

Emissions: 149g/km

STANDARD FEATURES

ABS brakes, six airbags, USB port, air-conditioning, keyless access, park distance control rear with camera, climate control, Bluetooth, LED lights with daytime driving running lights, cruise control, front fog lamps, electric windows, multifunction steering wheel 

COST OF OWNERSHIP

Warranty: Five years/200,000km

Price: R319,900

Maintenance plan: Four years/60,000km

Lease*: R6,891 per month

* at 10% interest over 60 months no deposit

Honda WR-V 1.2 Elegance

WE LIKE: Looks, spacious interior, build quality

WE DISLIKE: Tepid engine

VERDICT: Good buy for young urban families

Motor News star rating

Design * * * * *

Performance * *

Economy * * *

Ride/handling * * * *

Safety * * * *

Value For Money * * *

Overall * * * *

Competition

Ford EcoSport 1.0T Trend, 92kW/170Nm — R339,300

Haval H1 1.5, 69kW/130kW — R202,900

Hyundai Venue 1.0T Motion, 88kW/172Nm — R307,500

Mahindra XUV300 1.2T W8, 81kW/200Nm — R316,999

Suzuki Vitara Brezza 1.5 GLX, 77kW/138Nm — R289,900

Suzuki Vitara Brezza has good bang for buck

The sub-compact SUV offers refinement and safety at keen prices
Life
1 week ago

Honda WR-V enters the junior SUV wars

Roomy and practical Jazz-based crossover takes on Ecosport and T-Cross in a competitive segment
Life
3 months ago

Ten cars we’re looking forward to in 2021

From hot hatches to swift SUVs, the year promises some alluring motorised debuts
Life
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Mbalula extends driver’s licence grace period to ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Ford EcoSport is well priced but showing its age
Life / Motoring
3.
Bold new Mitsubishi Outlander debuts
Life / Motoring
4.
New Mercedes C-Class brims with luxury and tech
Life / Motoring
5.
MARIKA SBOROS: To drink or not to drink — coffee ...
Life

Related Articles

Mercedes gets ready to unveil the new C-Class

Life / Motoring

Ford and Porsche legends immortalised in Lego

Life / Motoring

DJ Run for classic motorcycles cancelled

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.