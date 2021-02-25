Life / Motoring

INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH

Bold new Mitsubishi Outlander debuts

Flagship of the Mitsubishi Motors line introduces more modern technology and convenience items

25 February 2021 - 05:08 Phuti Mpyane
New Mitsubishi Outlander gets bold new looks with muscular fenders and up to 20-inch wheels. Picture: SUPPLIED
New Mitsubishi Outlander gets bold new looks with muscular fenders and up to 20-inch wheels. Picture: SUPPLIED

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC), maker of the iconic Pajero and the audaciously styled Triton bakkie, ASX and Eclipse Cross, has revealed its all-new Toyota Rav4 segment fighter — the 2022 Outlander.

The new Outlander is built from the ground up to reflect the brand’s routine of bridging premium furnishings with real off-road prowess. It is styled with the brand’s standout aesthetic feature, the Dynamic Shield that can be found in every iteration of its current catalogue.

The flagship of the Mitsubishi Motors line, the new Outlander will come to market with seating for seven passengers through a standard-fitment third row. It also has a new 31.2cm digital instrument cluster and a 22.8cm centre screen that’s integrated with the new wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay connectivity. It also gets the trending wireless smartphone charging capability.

Further standard features are semi-aniline leather seats, a 24.7cm colour head-up display (HUD), Mitsubishi Connect smart-car system, and a 10-speaker Bose audio system that streams music through Bluetooth and USB connectors. It also has 11 airbags to protect occupants in a crash.

The interior of the new Mitsubishi Outlander promises lush living space for seven occupants. Picture: SUPPLIED
The interior of the new Mitsubishi Outlander promises lush living space for seven occupants. Picture: SUPPLIED

Mechanically, the new Outlander uses a newly developed 2.5l four-cylinder engine with drive mode selectors that direct power to the road using the company’s Super All-Wheel Control5 system. Mitsubishi says the Outlander will also be available with two-wheel drive models that also benefit from a mode selector with six distinct settings.

In motion, the new model will be assisted by Mitsubishi’s MI-Pilot with adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist.

“Based on the product concept ‘I-Fu-Do-Do’, which means authentic and majestic in Japanese, the all-new Outlander has been crafted into a reliable SUV with significantly upgraded styling, road performance and a high-quality feel to satisfy the needs of customers who want to expand their horizons and take on challenges of every kind,” said Takao Kato, CEO of MMC.

“Full pricing and packaging details will be made available once we have details of its arrival in SA,” said Nic Campbell, GM of Mitsubishi Motors SA.

Outlander gets a small tweak, major price cut

Ageing Mitsubishi SUV is modernised with features before its replacement arrives next year
Life
11 months ago

RAV4 will rev your sensibilities, not your senses

Toyota has found a way of packaging its compact crossover to be a winner among a raft of alternatives
Life
1 year ago

Ford extends Everest range with cheaper 4x4 model

The new XLT aims to combine frugality with off-road prowess
Life
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Mbalula extends driver’s licence grace period to ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Ford EcoSport is well priced but showing its age
Life / Motoring
3.
Bold new Mitsubishi Outlander debuts
Life / Motoring
4.
New Mercedes C-Class brims with luxury and tech
Life / Motoring
5.
MARIKA SBOROS: To drink or not to drink — coffee ...
Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.