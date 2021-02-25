INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH
Bold new Mitsubishi Outlander debuts
Flagship of the Mitsubishi Motors line introduces more modern technology and convenience items
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC), maker of the iconic Pajero and the audaciously styled Triton bakkie, ASX and Eclipse Cross, has revealed its all-new Toyota Rav4 segment fighter — the 2022 Outlander.
The new Outlander is built from the ground up to reflect the brand’s routine of bridging premium furnishings with real off-road prowess. It is styled with the brand’s standout aesthetic feature, the Dynamic Shield that can be found in every iteration of its current catalogue.
The flagship of the Mitsubishi Motors line, the new Outlander will come to market with seating for seven passengers through a standard-fitment third row. It also has a new 31.2cm digital instrument cluster and a 22.8cm centre screen that’s integrated with the new wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay connectivity. It also gets the trending wireless smartphone charging capability.
Further standard features are semi-aniline leather seats, a 24.7cm colour head-up display (HUD), Mitsubishi Connect smart-car system, and a 10-speaker Bose audio system that streams music through Bluetooth and USB connectors. It also has 11 airbags to protect occupants in a crash.
Mechanically, the new Outlander uses a newly developed 2.5l four-cylinder engine with drive mode selectors that direct power to the road using the company’s Super All-Wheel Control5 system. Mitsubishi says the Outlander will also be available with two-wheel drive models that also benefit from a mode selector with six distinct settings.
In motion, the new model will be assisted by Mitsubishi’s MI-Pilot with adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist.
“Based on the product concept ‘I-Fu-Do-Do’, which means authentic and majestic in Japanese, the all-new Outlander has been crafted into a reliable SUV with significantly upgraded styling, road performance and a high-quality feel to satisfy the needs of customers who want to expand their horizons and take on challenges of every kind,” said Takao Kato, CEO of MMC.
“Full pricing and packaging details will be made available once we have details of its arrival in SA,” said Nic Campbell, GM of Mitsubishi Motors SA.
