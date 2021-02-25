Gordon Murray T.50s supercar honours Niki Lauda

Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) has launched the T.50s Niki Lauda, a more extreme and track-focused version of the company’s T.50 supercar.

It is named in honour of late three-time Formula One world champion and Murray’s former Brabham teammate Lauda, who took the only win in Murray’s famous Brabham BT46B “fan car” back in 1978.

SA-born Murray, whose accomplishments include designing the iconic McLaren Formula One road car of the 1990s, says the T.50s Niki Lauda has been engineered without compromise to represent driving in its purest form.

It was developed in parallel with the regular roadgoing T.50 but with hundreds of parts changed to optimise the car for track use.

Like the road version it is powered by a Cosworth naturally aspirated 3.9l V12 engine which revs to a screaming 12,1000rpm redline, but with power boosted from 487kW to 540kW and torque from 467Nm to 485Nm with the aid of a ram-air induction system.

At just 852kg the track version is significantly less portly than the regular T.50, which at 986kg was already the lightest roadgoing supercar of the modern era.

Underpinning the T.50s Niki Lauda is a lightweight carbon fibre monocoque constructed utilising Formula One technology, wrapped in extremely light carbon fibre body panels. From the engine to the gearbox to the magnesium wheels, the T.50s Niki Lauda is the embodiment of Murray’s lightweight ethos.

In place of the T.50’s six-speed manual gearbox, the track version uses a six-speed paddle-shifted Xtrac auto transmission. In both cars power is sent to the rear wheels via a limited-slip differential, and the use of double wishbone front and rear suspension further underlines the car’s motorsport-inspired credentials.

The real trick is the downforce-generating rear fan inspired by the 1978 Brabham Formula One car, which was banned for having an unfair downforce advantage after comfortably winning its debut race.