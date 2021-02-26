Life / Motoring

LOCAL LAUNCH

Land Cruiser 78 back by customer demand

The rugged workhorse has been brought back for farmers and game rangers

26 February 2021 - 16:00 Motor News Reporter
Back after six years: the Toyota Land Cruiser 78 Wagon. Picture: SUPPLIED
The rugged Land Cruiser 70-series is a favourite of many off-roading enthusiasts, game rangers, farmers and other utility-minded users. 

It’s offered in three main guises: bakkie (79), station wagon (76) and wagon (78). Due to reduced demand, the 78 was dropped from the line-up in 2015 but Toyota has re-introduced it after customer requests.

The Land Cruiser Wagon 78 is powered by a 4.2l inline, six-cylinder, normally aspirated diesel engine with outputs of 96kW and 285Nm, paired with a five-speed manual transmission, four-wheel drive, and a low-range transfer case.

The rugged workhorse rides on heavy-duty steel wheels shod with 7.50R16C tyres and is available in two exterior colours: ivory white and sand beige.

The specification is the same as the previously offered model, except for a switch from disc to drum brakes in the rear, which Toyota says provide improved durability in high-dirt operating conditions.

Available on a customer order basis, the Land Cruiser 78 Diesel Wagon is priced at R716,000 and comes with a three-year/100,000km warranty.

