Aston Martin shows off first F1 car in 61 years

London — James Bond said he was thrilled and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady threw in support from afar as Aston Martin showed off their first Formula One (F1) car in 61 years on Wednesday.

The launch, presented online by “Quantum of Solace” actress Gemma Arterton, played up the 108-year-old marque's connection to the fictional British secret agent as the Silverstone-based team started a new era.

“I just want to send a massive congratulations to all at Aston Martin for getting back onto the F1 grid for the first time since 1960,” Bond actor Daniel Craig said in a video message.

“It is an incredible thrill for me, and I'm sure all F1 fans, to see Aston Martin racing again in their iconic Aston Martin racing green.

“Go take it to them. I'll see you on the grid.”

The new James Bond film No Time to Die, due for release in September, features four Aston Martins — the agent's car of choice.

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, freshly arrived from Ferrari, and Canadian Lance Stroll will be the ones with the licence to thrill and both liked the look of the sleek green AMR21 car that marks Aston's return as a constructor.