LOCAL LAUNCH
Mazda’s new CX-30 comes out to play
The coupe-styled compact SUV is being launched in three versions, all powered by a 2.0l petrol engine
Mazda Southern Africa has added to SA’s competitive compact SUV wars with its new CX-30, which slots between the CX-3 and CX-5.
Following the launch of the all-new Mazda3, the CX-30 is the second model in Mazda’s next generation line-up and combines the proportions of an SUV with the sleek profile of a coupe.
The local CX-30 range comprises three models, all with front-wheel drive and six-speed automatic transmission, in Active, Dynamic, and Individual grades. They are all powered by a normally aspirated 2.0l petrol engine with outputs of 121kW and 213Nm.
At 4,395mm in length the CX-30 is positioned between the 4,275mm CX-3 and 4,550mm CX-5, and its market rivals include the Kia Seltos, Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, Honda HR-V, Nissan Qashqai, and Toyota C-HR.
All CX-30 models come standard with features such as automatic levelling LED headlamps, head-up display, and an infotainment system with an 8.8-inch screen, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability.
Safety-wise, all models have seven airbags and ABS brakes, and the CX-30 achieved the maximum five-star safety rating in Euro NCAP crash tests.
Active and Dynamic grades feature 16-inch, grey metallic alloy wheels, whereas the range-topping Individual features 18-inch silver metallic alloys.
The Active and Dynamic models have a dark grey cloth seat trim with black and navy blue accents on the dashboard. The Individual is equipped with black perforated leather seats with black and brown accents on the dashboard.
Since its global unveiling in 2019, the Mazda CX-30 has received a number of accolades including winner of the Car of the Year 2020 in Thailand, and being a finalist for the 2020 World Car of the Year Award.
Craig Roberts, MD of Mazda Southern Africa, says the CX-30 is made for a wide range of buyers, especially younger people who are approaching significant life transitions.
Prices:
- Mazda CX-30 2.0l Active automatic — R469,000
- Mazda CX-30 2.0l Dynamic automatic — R499,000
- Mazda CX-30 2.0l Individual automatic — R540,000
These prices include a three-year warranty with roadside assistance, and a three-year, unlimited kilometre service plan.
