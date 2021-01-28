Mazda’s new CX-30 comes out to play

Mazda Southern Africa has added to SA’s competitive compact SUV wars with its new CX-30, which slots between the CX-3 and CX-5.

Following the launch of the all-new Mazda3, the CX-30 is the second model in Mazda’s next generation line-up and combines the proportions of an SUV with the sleek profile of a coupe.

The local CX-30 range comprises three models, all with front-wheel drive and six-speed automatic transmission, in Active, Dynamic, and Individual grades. They are all powered by a normally aspirated 2.0l petrol engine with outputs of 121kW and 213Nm.

At 4,395mm in length the CX-30 is positioned between the 4,275mm CX-3 and 4,550mm CX-5, and its market rivals include the Kia Seltos, Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, Honda HR-V, Nissan Qashqai, and Toyota C-HR.

All CX-30 models come standard with features such as automatic levelling LED headlamps, head-up display, and an infotainment system with an 8.8-inch screen, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability.

Safety-wise, all models have seven airbags and ABS brakes, and the CX-30 achieved the maximum five-star safety rating in Euro NCAP crash tests.

Active and Dynamic grades feature 16-inch, grey metallic alloy wheels, whereas the range-topping Individual features 18-inch silver metallic alloys.