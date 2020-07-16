Fully electric BMW iX3 ready for market entry

The BMW iX3 is the brand’s fully electric derivative of the compact SUV that was first unveiled in 2003. Now in its third generation, the X3 range is about to launch the company’s next chapter in sustainable mobility under the umbrella of “Power of Choice”, which will see the German marque offer the X3 in petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid and now fully electric guise.

The iX3 fuses traditional styling cues of the X3 range with details that characterise BMW i cars, with a premium interior that has space for four to five passengers with cargo load capacity of 510l with the seats up and 1,560l when folded.

The meat of the new BMW iX3 is the fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology with power density that has increased by 30%.

The iX3 80kWh battery enables a driving range of up to 460km and the vehicle can be charged from 0-80% in 34 minutes using a DC fast-charger. It can be juiced with 100km of range in 10 minutes if you are in a hurry.

Outputs of 210kW and peak torque of 400Nm are sent to the rear wheels to enable acceleration from 0 to 100km/h in a claimed 6.8 seconds and a top speed of 180km/h.

It gets varying degrees of energy recuperation levels and protocols, using either one-pedal action or a coasting energy saver. Adaptive suspension is standard fitment.

The company says a newly developed soundscape for its electrically powered BMW models makes its debut in the BMW iX3. This is a selection of sounds emitted by the cars when starting or deactivating the car.

The BMW charging card provides access to more than 450,000 public charging points worldwide and will allow for charging through multiple socket types and Wallboxes.

Amenities include three-zone automatic climate control with preheating and preconditioning, a panoramic glass sunroof, Driving Assistant Professional and ambient lighting, sport seats in Vernasca leather trim, head-up display, a parking assistant plus Harman Kardon surround sound.

There’s also BMW Live Cockpit Professional with enhanced BMW Maps and cloud-based navigation system, BMW Intelligent personal assistant as standard, smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto preparation and remote software upgrade and digital services from BMW ConnectedDrive.

The new iX3 will be on sale in SA in the fourth quarter of 2021 and more information will be communicated closer to the time.