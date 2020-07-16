Kia adds diesel models to Seltos range

Kia SA has announced a new trio of 1.5l CRDI diesel-powered derivatives for the local Seltos line-up.

The compact SUV, which was launched here in November in petrol models to compete against the likes of VW’s T-Cross and Ford’s EcoSport, can now be ordered with a new-generation 1,493cc common-rail direct injection diesel engine.

It delivers 86kW and 250Nm which should give it perky tractability and better overall fuel consumption figures than the 1.6l petrol and 1.4l petrol turbo versions.

The output allows it to accelerate from standstill to 100km/h in 11.5 seconds and onto a maximum speed of 176km/h.

It’s available in two specification levels. Entry level EX models which are available with a six-speed manual transmission or automatic transmission get air conditioning, automatic headlight control, electric side mirrors with integrated indicators, cloth upholstery, steering wheel-mounted remote controls, electric windows, cruise control, Bluetooth, voice recognition and a 20.3cm colour touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration as standard equipment.