Instead of buying a car, subscribe to drive

Jaguar Land Rover launches six-month subscriptions for its vehicles in the UK

16 July 2020 - 05:00 Motoring Reporter and Bloomberg
The Land Rover Discovery and Range Rover Sport are included in the new six-month subscription service, with the new Defender (pictured) to be added soon. Picture: SUPPLIED
As more people choose flexible monthly payments over buying or leasing a car, Jaguar Land Rover has launched a premium car subscription service.

The service, called Pivotal, allows UK customers to swap between models from Jaguar and Land Rover’s ranges when it suits them.

The vehicle subscription programme aims to attract affluent millennials who don’t want to buy or lease a car.

The six-month subscription starts at £750 (R15,800) a month for a Land Rover Discovery Sport or Range Rover Evoque. The top-of-the-line Range Rover will cost £1,600 (R33,800) a month. The payment will cover tax, maintenance and insurance, and customers can cancel their subscriptions after three months, Pivotal said.

Other companies have announced similar programs including Volvo which will launch its Care by Volvo subscription service in September. London-based startup Drover has partnered with BMW to offer an alternative to car ownership, and in the US, Audi offers subscriptions for its cars, starting at $1,495 (R25,300) a month.

Mercedes-Benz introduced a US subscription service in 2018, but pulled the plug on the two-year-old pilot, Automotive News reported last month.

With new-car sales plunging amid the coronavirus pandemic and people reluctant to return to public transportation, carmakers are looking for ways to spur demand. Jaguar Land Rover, owned by Tata Motors, said that it expects subscription services to account for almost 10% of all car sales in the US and Europe by 2025.

Jaguar Land Rover SA says it is closely monitoring the Pivotal subscription services in the UK, but at this point cannot confirm a local introduction date.

