COMPARISON TEST Renault Megane RS 300 Trophy vs Hyundai i30N It's Korean cool vs French flamboyance in this shootout between two of SA's newest hot hatches

Hyundai’s long-awaited i30 N recently arrived in SA as the first car from the Korean carmaker’s high-performance N division.

Competing against established icons like the Golf GTI and Honda Civic Type R is no easy task for a newcomer to the hot-hatch league, and rather than making the i30 N the most powerful contender, Hyundai focused on trying to make it the most fun to drive and spent 10,000km honing the car’s handling at the Nurburgring Nordschleife racetrack in Germany.