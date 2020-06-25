BMW 330d gulps distance, not fuel

Having notched up more than 15-million sales in just over 40 years, the 3 Series sedan is BMW’s most successful model and, not wishing to fix what ain’t broken, the company has spared the car from the recent experimentation with controversial, ultra-sized kidney grilles.

The seventh-generation 3 Series (internally dubbed the G20) arrived last year with styling that was a gentle evolution of its predecessor, leaving its more recently-launched 4 Series coupé cousin to garner all the love-hate attention with its fearless design.

Without getting nearly as daring as the bucktoothed air intakes on the new 4 Series, the 3 Series grille does get the regulation corporate upsizing. The dual intakes now extend all the way to the headlights, giving the sedan a wider and more pressed-down look than its predecessor.

The new 3 Series is physically wider by 16mm, while under its refreshed sheetmetal the car has grown a substantial 76mm in length too, providing more coughing room in the back seat. In its enlarged size and all-round more sophisticated and grown-up feel, BMW’s junior sedan edges ever closer to feeling like a shortened 5 Series, but at heart it is still a driver’s car like its forebears.