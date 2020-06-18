Porsche beefs up its Cayenne GTS with V8 power

Porsche has endowed its Cayenne GTS sports utility models with more bite and bark, in the form of a V8 engine that replaces the V6.

Both the regular Cayenne GTS and Coupé GTS are now moved by a 4.0l V8 biturbo with significantly improved performance over the six-cylinder 3.6, with power boosted by 14kW to 338kW and torque raised by 20Nm to 620Nm.

Porsche believes this enables the big SUVs to scoot from rest to 100km/h in just 4.5 seconds and on to a 270km/h top speed, when fitted with the Sport Chrono package.

Not only does the V8 provide more shove, it hollers more emotively too via a specially configured sports exhaust. The newly developed high-frequency tuned exhaust features two centrally positioned oval tailpipes that are offered exclusively on the Cayenne GTS Coupé for now, but will in future also be on the Cayenne Turbo Coupé — in combination with the optional Lightweight Sports Package in each case.

The louder, more powerful GTS derivatives also come with 20mm lower suspension for improved handling, and include Porsche Active Suspension management, which varies the firmness of the dampers.

Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) is also fitted as standard to improve cornering grip.