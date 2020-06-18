INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH
Porsche beefs up its Cayenne GTS with V8 power
Porsche has endowed its Cayenne GTS sports utility models with more bite and bark, in the form of a V8 engine that replaces the V6.
Both the regular Cayenne GTS and Coupé GTS are now moved by a 4.0l V8 biturbo with significantly improved performance over the six-cylinder 3.6, with power boosted by 14kW to 338kW and torque raised by 20Nm to 620Nm.
Porsche believes this enables the big SUVs to scoot from rest to 100km/h in just 4.5 seconds and on to a 270km/h top speed, when fitted with the Sport Chrono package.
Not only does the V8 provide more shove, it hollers more emotively too via a specially configured sports exhaust. The newly developed high-frequency tuned exhaust features two centrally positioned oval tailpipes that are offered exclusively on the Cayenne GTS Coupé for now, but will in future also be on the Cayenne Turbo Coupé — in combination with the optional Lightweight Sports Package in each case.
The louder, more powerful GTS derivatives also come with 20mm lower suspension for improved handling, and include Porsche Active Suspension management, which varies the firmness of the dampers.
Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) is also fitted as standard to improve cornering grip.
The Cayenne GTS models wear steel brakes as standard but can be fitted with the optional Porsche Surface Coated Brake with tungsten carbide coating or the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake. Further options include air suspension, rear-axle steering and the Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control active roll stabilisation system.
Design tweaks setting the GTS versions apart from other Cayennes include a Sport Design package with numerous black accents. These include the satin-gloss black 21-inch wheels, dark-tinted LED front and rear lights, and the front air intakes.
Interior visual enhancements include Alcantara upholstery, dark-brushed aluminium and GTS logos, while sports seats offer optimal support.
The new Cayenne GTS models will arrive in SA during the fourth quarter of 2020. Pricing will be confirmed in July.