Audi to unleash a salvo of new RS models

Emerging from an eased Covid-19 lockdown which saw car sales resuming in the middle of May, Audi is ready to come out all guns blazing with a salvo of new vehicles in the coming months — many of them high performance RS models.

In a virtual press conference hosted in SA on Tuesday, the German brand said the lockdown has accelerated the buydown trend experienced in the premium car market over the past few years, and the company will continue to primarily focus on its cars in the smaller A0 and A segments. These include the A1 and A3 compact cars and the Q2 and Q3 sports utility vehicles which collectively account for about 80% of Audi’s local sales.

That said, it will continue to bring in low-volume “halo” cars to satisfy the needs of Audi’s luxury and high-performance enthusiasts. These include sports models like the S7 and SQ8 which will arrive on local shores later this year.

The S7 is the up-powered 257kW version of the recently-launched A7 Sportback, while the SQ8 is a more athletically endowed 320kW derivative of the Q8 SUV.

Having recently launched the all-new A6 range in SA's shrinking sedan market, Audi will also bring out facelifted versions of the A4 and A5 before the year is out, along with an updated Q7 sports utility vehicle.