PODCAST | 'Buying down' in light of Covid-19

26 May 2020 - 11:00 Motoring Reporter
'Buying down' to smaller cars such as the Volkswagen Up! and Smart ForFour can make sense in these turbulent financial times.
Image: Waldo Swiegers

In this episode of Cargumentative Thomas Falkiner is again joined in the virtual studio by Denis Droppa and Brenwin Naidu. This week they talk about “buying down” in light of the Covid-19 crisis and what vehicles you should consider from three main segments of the market - hatchbacks, sedans and SUVS. There's also a good dose of news plus a side helping of banter. 

