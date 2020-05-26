PODCAST | 'Buying down' in light of Covid-19

In this episode of Cargumentative Thomas Falkiner is again joined in the virtual studio by Denis Droppa and Brenwin Naidu. This week they talk about “buying down” in light of the Covid-19 crisis and what vehicles you should consider from three main segments of the market - hatchbacks, sedans and SUVS. There's also a good dose of news plus a side helping of banter.

