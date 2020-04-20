Life / Motoring

Cargumentative

PODCAST | Tips on keeping your car in shape during lockdown

20 April 2020 - 14:02 Motoring Reporter
Making sure your car stays in working order during lockdown is no small task.
Image: Supplied

In this episode of Cargumentative, the guys provide top tips on how to keep your car in shape during the Covid-19 lockdown. They also take a look at what has been happening in the automotive industry over the last few weeks. 

