Cargumentative
PODCAST | Tips on keeping your car in shape during lockdown
20 April 2020 - 14:02
In this episode of Cargumentative, the guys provide top tips on how to keep your car in shape during the Covid-19 lockdown. They also take a look at what has been happening in the automotive industry over the last few weeks.
Sit down, plug in and gear up:
For more episodes, click here.
Tell us what you think on Twitter at #Cargumentative
E-mail us with your thoughts or suggestions at MullerP@arena.africa
Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm