New VW Amarok to be built in SA alongside the Ford Ranger, says source

It was recently announced that the next-generation Volkswagen Amarok will be based on the new Ford Ranger, and though both companies have yet to divulge where the bakkies will be assembled, a Ford insider has told Motor News it will be at the company’s local vehicle assembly plant in Silverton, Tshwane.

Ford’s current Ranger is built there for the local market and for export to more than 100 countries. The current Amarok, launched in 2010, is an import produced in Argentina and Germany.

The source, who did not wish to be named, said construction has begun to take shape on a new and more advanced body and paint shop at the Silverton plant that will absorb the incoming capacity.

Contractors from construction company JC van der Linde & Venter projects are already working on the plant to facilitate the expansion of existing buildings to cater for the Amarok’s local integration, in a project on the construction company’s website titled “Ford Package E”.