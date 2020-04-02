Toyota Corolla enters more premium turf

It’s back. But there’s no need for a closer look, for the 12th third-generation Toyota Corolla sedan is fundamentally quite a lot like the Corolla hatch launched here early in 2019. The sedan shape is the one we are more accustomed to.

Corollas have been front-wheel drive since 1983 and this latest model follows suit. Treading softer on MacPherson struts and revised damping, it’s also constructed using the company’s new platform that’s fused with aluminium, high-tensile strength steel and hot-stamped materials for a significant reduction in weight to improve the integrity of the structure while improving refinement, fuel efficiency and injecting a sharper drive feel.

With the four doors and big 470l boot, it’s designed to tolerate most daily life applications we’ve thrown at it since the nameplate's debut back 1966, but in a much more refined and aesthetically pleasing package.

You certainly won’t mistake it for the old car, or its Corolla Quest cousin, but you will recognise the carryover 1.8l petrol engine with 103kW and 171Nm. This unit is mated to a seven-speed CVT automatic transmission.