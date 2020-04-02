A flurry of car launches preceded coronavirus lockdown

March 2020 will henceforth be remembered for the Covid-19 disaster, and the global automotive industry joined the lockdown to protect against the virus sweeping the world.

Motorsport events have been cancelled in droves and production lines shut down, but the industry pushed on despite the empty streets and dealer floors, using novel ways to reach out to consumers to inform them about gleaming new products that were meant to be showcased at the motor shows.

With all F1, WRC and MotoGP calender events postponed or scrapped, some associations developed interesting new ways of entertaining fans using digital racing beamed to audiences. There’s now no telling when the first real races will take place.

When the Geneva motor show, the most prestigious showcase of them all, was cancelled at the last minute as the coronavirus swept through Europe, the new-car reveals continued albeit digitally. Other scheduled events like the New York auto show were postponed until later in the year.

The world’s brands revealed many cars during country shutdowns, with Volkswagen finally taking the wraps off its Mk8 Golf GTI along with a new Caddy and I.D4 electric SUV. BMW revealed the all-electric i4 coupe-sedan and Kia unveiled its new Sorento SUV.

Big hitters also emerged from behind our computer screens. Bentley revealed the ultra-limited and rebellious looking Mulliner Bacalar two-seater roadster, while bespoke hypercar maker Koeniggsegg gave the world a moment’s respite with its absurd four-passenger Gemera, which it claims can rocket from 0-100km/h in 1.9 seconds.

Aston Martin also showcased its roofless V12 Speedster and followed this up with announcing it has built a new inhouse-developed electrified V6 engine. Staying with supercars, McLaren unleashed its 765LT, essentially a long tail version of the 720S.