A tech tweak for the Corolla Hatch

Wireless smartphone charging becomes standard in all three models

26 March 2020 - 05:03 Motor News Reporter
Launched here early in 2019, the new-generation Corolla Hatch ushered in a more exciting design than its predecessor. Picture: SUPPLIED

Toyota SA has added wireless smart phone charging as a standard feature in its Corolla Hatch, a year after the car was launched locally.

The upgrade applies to all three models, namely the Xs, Xs CVT and the range-topping Xr.

The Xr also gains Toyota Safety Sense (TSS), an active safety suite comprising a pre-crash system, blind spot monitor, lane trace assist and cruise control. The LED headlamps have also been upgraded to include Auto High Beam (AHB) on the Xr.

As part of the update, customers get to choose from new bi-tone (Bi-T) colour options, namely Pearl White, Satin Silver, Emotional Red and Caribbean Blue — all paired with a black roof.

The Toyota Connect telematics service and in-car Wi-Fi connectivity with a complimentary once-off 15Gb of data also feature as standard, as with every Toyota.

Launched here early in 2019, the new-generation Corolla Hatch ushered in a more exciting external and interior design than its predecessor, which is carried over into the new Corolla Sedan that hits local showrooms later this month.

There are no mechanical changes to the Corolla Hatch, which retains its 1.2l turbo petrol engine with outputs of 85kW and 185Nm. Transmission choices remain a six-speed manual and CVT automatic.

Pricing

Corolla Hatch 1.2T Xs — R361,900

Corolla Hatch 1.2T Xs Bi-T — R372,400

Corolla Hatch 1.2T Xs CVT — R373,100

Corolla Hatch 1.2T Xs CVT Bi-T — R383,600

Corolla Hatch 1.2T Xr CVT — R412,600

Corolla Hatch 1.2T Xr CVT Bi-T — R423,100

Prices iInclude three-year/100,000km warranty and six-services/90,000km service plan.

