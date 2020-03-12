VW’s first electric SUV makes its debut

The first all-electric Volkswagen SUV has been officially unveiled. The ID.4 will become the second production VW electric vehicle (EV) behind the ID.3 hatch, with up to 500km of EV range from its biggest lithium-ion battery packs when it launches later in 2020.

The second car from the carmaker’s Modular Electric Matrix (MEB) architecture, the ID.4 will start below €30,000 (R515,000) in Europe, with a choice of 45kWh, 58kW/h and 77kW/h battery packs. This is designed to give customers a choice to suit their budgets and range demands; the ID. 4’s specification packages, the Pure, the Pro and the Pro S, line up with battery size rather than power output.

The ID.4, first teased last November, can also be charged with AC, DC or three-phase current. It will be sold with four power-train options, with outputs ranging from 93kW to 150kW, and with either rear- or all-wheel drive.

Part of VW’s promised surge to 1.5-million electric cars by 2025, the ID.4 is claimed to be carbon neutral throughout its supply chain, rather than just delivering local zero emissions.

At 4.26m long, the ID.4 has a short front overhang and a long wheelbase, promising enormous interior space in a compact SUV body.

There are few buttons inside the ID.4, which will be mostly controlled by touch functions or voice control, which VW calls Intelligent Natural Voice control, and claims is the most intuitive system in the market.

The SUV also has wireless app connect, allowing the user’s smartphone to control its charging or pre-entry climate control.

Volkswagen SA recently announced that the ID.4 will arrive here in 2022 as the brand’s first EV to be sold locally. The ID.3 hatchback won’t be sold here.