Life / Motoring

INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH

Official Golf GTI face revealed ahead of Geneva debut

The hot hatch will be more intelligent, says Volkswagen, while retaining classic touches

27 February 2020 - 05:05 Phuti Mpyane
The new GTI will keep the red stripe in the radiator grille. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new GTI will keep the red stripe in the radiator grille. Picture: SUPPLIED

With expectation building up for the world premiere of VW’s latest eighth-generation Golf GTI at the Geneva International Motor Show from March 5 to 15, the company has decided to satisfy the world’s curiosity and release official teaser images of its iconic hot hatch. 

VW says the eighth-generation Golf GTI is a more “intelligent” model but retains the clean design and classic GTI insignias, such as the red stripe in the radiator grille and chequered seat covers. Flush fog lamps also poke out from inside the widened honeycomb grille, which will be optionally illuminated.

Mechanically it uses the tried-and-tested front-wheel-drive configuration, but it is linked to a more powerful turbocharged petrol engine and equipped with the most agile running gear which can be set precisely by the driver with new adaptive chassis controls.

It will come with a multitude of new intelligence, including digitalised interior displays and assistance systems such as Travel Assist, which is a light form of autonomous driving up to speeds of 210km/h. It is also said to be one of the first compact sports cars to communicate via Car2X with other vehicles.

More details will be available when the new Golf GTI is unveiled at the Geneva motor show in March.

Five things to know about the new Hyundai i30N

New 202kW contender arrives to challenge Golf GTI in the hot-hatch league, and Denis Droppa drove it at the launch
Life
1 week ago

CarsAwards chooses best cars for 2020: VW dominates consumer accolades

The awards bridge expert opinion with end-user experiences to arrive at a conclusion
Life
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Upgrade in the business class: The new Audi A6 ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Destructive farming is the issue — not whether ...
Life
3.
BOOK REVIEW: A Hitler we have not seen before
Life / Books
4.
New Vantage Roadster sports a superfast roof
Life / Motoring
5.
Digital skills and literacy central to solving ...
Life

Related Articles

Five things to know about the new Hyundai i30N

Life / Motoring

Rock-a-bye baby Nissan

Life / Motoring

Mercedes predicts strong F1 challenge in 2020

Life / Motoring

Right to Repair ruling is a ‘big win’ for consumers

Life / Motoring

Renault Triber a delight for the soccer mom with a light purse

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.