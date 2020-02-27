Official Golf GTI face revealed ahead of Geneva debut

With expectation building up for the world premiere of VW’s latest eighth-generation Golf GTI at the Geneva International Motor Show from March 5 to 15, the company has decided to satisfy the world’s curiosity and release official teaser images of its iconic hot hatch.

VW says the eighth-generation Golf GTI is a more “intelligent” model but retains the clean design and classic GTI insignias, such as the red stripe in the radiator grille and chequered seat covers. Flush fog lamps also poke out from inside the widened honeycomb grille, which will be optionally illuminated.

Mechanically it uses the tried-and-tested front-wheel-drive configuration, but it is linked to a more powerful turbocharged petrol engine and equipped with the most agile running gear which can be set precisely by the driver with new adaptive chassis controls.

It will come with a multitude of new intelligence, including digitalised interior displays and assistance systems such as Travel Assist, which is a light form of autonomous driving up to speeds of 210km/h. It is also said to be one of the first compact sports cars to communicate via Car2X with other vehicles.

More details will be available when the new Golf GTI is unveiled at the Geneva motor show in March.