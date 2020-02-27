Toyota CH-R to lead new-model charge

February 2020 arrived with the local motor industry still licking its wounds from the economic bruises of 2019 and the 8.1% drop in January new-vehicle sales didn’t bode well for the new year.

Moving on despite the bleak outlook, SA manufacturers launched new vehicles by the bundle in the month of love. Toyota SA began early by unwrapping the new Corolla Quest, which is a repurposed previous generation Corolla aimed at bargain-seeking families and of course, the e-hailed taxi industry.

With the backdrop of market depression, Toyota SA CEO Andrew Kirby injected fresh optimism with the announcement of billions in local investment as well as confirming that the company would commence building an all-new but unnamed vehicle at its Durban assembly plant.

Audi SA followed up its late 2019 intro of the new A1 and A7 by launching the new A6 executive sedan, Chinese brand Haval brought out a refreshed H2 compact SUV and Isuzu bolstered its D-Max 250 bakkie range with an automatic transmission.