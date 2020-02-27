Life / Motoring

Scorpio gets more sting in its step

Indian SUV adopts a more powerful 2.2 turbodiesel engine and an enhanced interior

27 February 2020 - 05:05 Motor News Reporter

A healthy power boost from 88kW to 103kW, while torque rises from 280Nm to 320Nm.
Mahindra’s Scorpio SUV has been upgraded with more power and an enhanced infotainment system in SA.

The seven-seater imported from India adopts a more powerful new 2.2l mHawk turbo diesel engine, boosting power from 88kW to 103kW, with torque rising from 280Nm to 320Nm.

The Scorpio S11 is available in rear-wheel drive and 4x4 versions, with the latter featuring a shift-on-the-fly system to electronically shift between 4x2 and 4x4 modes, and both derivatives are paired with a six-speed manual gearbox.

In the interior, Mahindra has added its new-generation seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth phone connectivity and satellite navigation. The infotainment screen also incorporates a reversing camera.

The upgraded Scorpio S11 now also features a leather-trimmed steering wheel, which also includes remote controls for the infotainment, voice command and cruise control systems.

The Mahindra Scorpio was launched here in 2016 as the SUV version of the Pik Up bakkie range, and is built on the same rugged ladder frame chassis with a 180mm ground clearance.

Pricing

Mahindra Scorpio S11 6-speed 4x2 — R329,999

Mahindra Scorpio S11 6-speed 4x4 — R349,999

Includes four-year/120,000km warranty and five-year/90,000km service plan.

