BMW’s brutal SUVs are ready to rumble

Are these cars necessary? No. That’s the short version. It’s probably a matter of time before a more eco-friendly society comes to the same conclusion, if it hasn’t already.

Seeing a dozen of BMW’s new X5M and X6M Competitions in a line, warming up in the Arizona desert feels unmistakeably like watching dinosaurs grazing ignorantly as a killer asteroid approaches.

As the people and companies of the world are being dragged into greening up (and BMW keeps telling us they’re leading the way among German carmakers), it feels like a matter of time before that same world tells and shows X5M and X6M owners that these things no longer fit with societal norms.

The X5M was an acceptable, amusing oddity once, and then the field it roamed alone began filling up with like-minded machinery from Porsche, Mercedes-Benz and Audi, plus its own X6M stablemate. And then Lamborghini, Bentley and even Rolls-Royce turned up, too.

Now this market just feels a bit unseemly.

Still, you have to admire what BMW’s M division has accomplished in turning these things into their fastest ever SUVs and in forcing to much mass to move so very quickly.