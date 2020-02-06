M135i is fast but it doesn’t evoke legends of the past

To the uninitiated, perhaps when the BMW 1 Series first arrived in 2004 it was the same as any other hatch in those days but the cooking ingredients couldn’t be more different.

It was rear-wheel driven, as well as very fast, drifty and melodious when fitted with a 3.0l straight-six engine.

Fast forward a few years to 2011 and there was a turbo spliced to the hot engines.

Crucially, it was still a six-cylinder and rear-wheel drive in there and the badge on the rump morphed from 130i to 135i, and on to M140i.

Wind the tape some more, this time to 2019, and we are back at M135i with a dramatic change to the recipe. A turbo four-cylinder now powers the flagship, and it’s also four-wheel driven. What’s happened?

Cost saving, parts sharing and the need to appease strict emissions regulations, that’s what.

The engine develops 225kW and 450Nm, which is enough to challenge the VW Golf R and Audi S3 Sportback and it’s a rev-happy engine, but with little turbo lag.