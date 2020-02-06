New-generation Audi A6 lands in SA (and it’s fancy)

In a declining sedan market that is seeing many customers flocking to SUVs instead, the previous Audi A6 sold just 35 units in SA in 2019, but the newcomer presents some appealing space and sophistication for executives who don’t need to sit high off the ground.

Audi has launched its new-generation A6 business-class sedan in SA with more “end-to-end” digitisation, improved comfort and enhanced driving dynamics to take on its long-standing rivals, the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class, which performed somewhat better with their respective local sales of 453 units and 295 units in 2019.

The A6 is an all-new car with a smart new exterior design and updated technical wizardry, including night vision.

It goes on sale here in a three-model sedan range with the 331kW/600Nm S6 version as the flagship, but the line-up will later be joined by the steroid-boosted 441kW RS6 Avant derivative.

The S6 has a 48V mild hybrid system to complement its 2.9l six-cylinder petrol turbo engine, allowing the car to coast between 55 and 160km/h. In real-world driving, the mild hybrid technology reduces fuel consumption by up to 0.7l per 100km, says Audi.