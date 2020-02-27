Kia reveals first images of new Sorento
Midsize SUV will have a roomier cabin and a punchy new 169kW hybrid drivetrain
After recently releasing a series of digital sketches of the latest Sorento, Kia has revealed the first official photograph of the SUV ahead of its debut at next month’s Geneva motor show.
The latest Sorento will be the first SUV to be based on Kia’s new platform when production commences later this year. With a compact engine bay structure, shorter overhangs and a longer wheelbase, the platform enables a new design and on-road posture, as well as a comfortable ride and satisfying handling traits, says the Korean automaker.
When the first-generation Sorento was launched in 2002, it was underpinned by a robust body-on-frame chassis. The shift to a monocoque structure for the second-generation Sorento in 2009 marked a step change in the vehicle’s on-road character and behaviour.
Kia says the new platform represents a similarly important leap forward for the next-generation Sorento, allowing the car to set new standards in its segment for space, practicality, efficiency and quality.
The new Sorento is 10mm longer than its predecessor, while the wheelbase is up 35mm to provide cabin space that is among the best in the midsize SUV class.
Intelligent packaging means the new Sorento will also offer class-leading cargo space, says Kia.
Powering the new car is a "Smartstream" turbo hybrid powertrain, representing the first application of electrified power in the Sorento line-up. It pairs a 1.6l T-GDi (turbocharged gasoline direct injection) engine with a 44.2kW electric motor and 1.49kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack.
The engine and electric motor produce a combined total output of 169kW power and 350Nm torque. The battery pack is located beneath the passenger cell, with no impact on cabin or luggage space.
Also available is a new four-cylinder 2.2l "Smartstream" diesel engine, producing 149kW and 440Nm torque. This is paired with a new eight-speed double-clutch transmission (8DCT).
Additional powertrains will be announced in future, including a powerful new plug-in hybrid variant.
Inside, the new Sorento introduces a sophisticated cabin incorporating premium-grade materials and the latest infotainment.
In addition to its new platform and powertrains, the new Sorento implements a range of hi-tech safety and convenience features including Kia’s first Multi-collision Brake system, which enables the Sorento to mitigate the severity of secondary collisions. It automatically applies vehicle brakes when the airbags have been deployed after an initial collision, further protecting occupants from secondary frontal or side impacts.
The Multi-collision Brake system will be available depending on market with a total of eight airbags.
Depending on market, the Sorento will also be available with a remote Surround View Monitor which allows users to check the vehicle’s surroundings with their smartphone.
A local launch date has not yet been confirmed, but the new Sorento will most likely go on sale here in the last quarter of the year.