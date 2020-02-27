Kia reveals first images of new Sorento

After recently releasing a series of digital sketches of the latest Sorento, Kia has revealed the first official photograph of the SUV ahead of its debut at next month’s Geneva motor show.

The latest Sorento will be the first SUV to be based on Kia’s new platform when production commences later this year. With a compact engine bay structure, shorter overhangs and a longer wheelbase, the platform enables a new design and on-road posture, as well as a comfortable ride and satisfying handling traits, says the Korean automaker.

When the first-generation Sorento was launched in 2002, it was underpinned by a robust body-on-frame chassis. The shift to a monocoque structure for the second-generation Sorento in 2009 marked a step change in the vehicle’s on-road character and behaviour.

Kia says the new platform represents a similarly important leap forward for the next-generation Sorento, allowing the car to set new standards in its segment for space, practicality, efficiency and quality.

The new Sorento is 10mm longer than its predecessor, while the wheelbase is up 35mm to provide cabin space that is among the best in the midsize SUV class.