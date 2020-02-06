Life / Motoring

MOBILITY

Mini Sharing to come to SA

One-way car sharing will allow drivers to rent freely-parked cars with an app

06 February 2020 - 06:07 Motor News Reporter
Vehicles can be found and rented through a phone app, and can be parked back anywhere in the business area of the city. Picture: SUPPLIED
Vehicles can be found and rented through a phone app, and can be parked back anywhere in the business area of the city. Picture: SUPPLIED

In a South African first, Mini is preparing to launch Mini Sharing, a service that enables drivers to get behind the wheel of their favourite Mini with just a few taps on their smartphones.

The one-way car sharing scheme is being tested for local conditions ahead of its launch in the third quarter of 2020 as a pilot programme in Sandton. Initially, Mini Sharing will be available to a closed group of users, although plans are afoot to expand the offering to other urban locations within SA.

The scheme is being explored in response to a growing local demand for flexible urban mobility services, says BMW SA’s Hailey Philander.

“Where the lack of parking, congestion and high costs mean that fewer people use their own cars, Mini Sharing is designed to be as convenient as driving your own car.”

THE SCHEME IS BEING EXPLORED IN RESPONSE TO LOCAL DEMAND FOR FLEXIBLE URBAN MOBILITY SERVICES

It is similar to the ShareNow one-way car sharing service offered in Europe and other parts of the world.

In contrast to classic car rental, where a vehicle is rented at a designated location and typically returned after one or more days, one-way car sharing allows the use of freely parked vehicles in a city.

Vehicles can be found and rented through a phone app, and can be parked back anywhere in the business area of the city.

Mini Sharing will be accessible via a smartphone app that will be used to register the user, load driving licence information and register the payment method, among other features.

Hot Hyundai to lead new-model charge

The rapid i30N joins the Renault Triber, Corolla Quest and updated Jaguar F-Type in February’s launch list
Life
1 week ago

GM’s Cruise debuts all-electric self-driving shuttle

The shuttle, called Origin, is designed to be more spacious and passenger-friendly than a conventional, human-driven car
Life
2 weeks ago

All ears for the future of in-car audio

From mobile music studios to flying-saucer noises, Mark Smyth gets the lowdown while visiting Harman in Munich
Life
3 weeks ago

Western, Chinese consumers divided on electric, self-driving cars

More than 90% of Chinese residents would consider an electric car, compared to around 50% of US consumers
Life
1 month ago

How to solve the traffic-jam blues: flying cars

After sci-fi has long promised them, air taxis from Uber and others are finally getting ready to take to the skies
Life
2 months ago

New SA-developed lift app hits the market

The lifti service is a more affordable e-hailing app aimed at younger, budget-conscious commuters
Life
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Destructive farming is the issue — not whether ...
Life
2.
‘Don't do it,’ says advanced driving school
Life / Motoring
3.
Microsoft and Tesla prove to be the most ...
Life
4.
Gloomy start to new-vehicle sales in 2020
Life / Motoring
5.
Toyota’s second quest for affordable mobility ...
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.